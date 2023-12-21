Vin Diesel has been sued by his former assistant for alleged sexual battery on the set of the Fast & Furious film, Fast Five.

One of Vin Diesel's former assistants has filed a lawsuit against the Fast & Furious star.

The Fast Five production

Vanity Fair reported that a former assistant of Diesel's sued him for alleged sexual battery. The lawsuit also is suing for sex/gender discrimination, infliction of emotional distress, hostile work environment, wrongful termination, and retaliation. It also accuses Diesel and his company, One Race, of covering up this whole situation. The events took place on the set of Fast Five in the fall of 2010.

Asta Jonasson, the plaintiff, said that she was hired by One Race, to work on location in Atlanta. At the time, Jonasson was a recent film school graduate. Her role with Diesel included “organizing parties, accompanying Diesel to parties, and ensuring that she was in close physical proximity to him in case photographs were taken of him with women when he attended events without his longtime girlfriend.”

It all went sideways on a night in September 2010, when Diesel was allegedly asked to wait in his suit at the St. Regis hotel. Diesel was busy with hostesses that he brought back from the club, but once they were gone, he made advances on Jonasson.

Per Vanity Fair's report, the lawsuit details that Diesel “grabbed Ms. Jonasson's wrists, one with each of his hands, and pulled her onto the bed.”

She asked him to stop and escaped his clutches. She then allegedly waited by the door for Diesel to leave. It didn't end there, though, as Diesel then allegedly groped her despite her asking him to stop.

“Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security,” the lawsuit reads. “But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson's dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson's upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

The lawsuit then details that once Diesel attempted to remove Jonasson's underwear, she “screamed and ran down the hallway toward the bathroom.” Diesel followed her, inappropriately forcing her to touch him.

Just hours later, Diese's sister, Samantha Vincent, who is president of One Race, fired her. This came less than two weeks into her time with the company. The lawsuit claims that she was fired due to her no longer being “useful” to Diesel.

For years, Asta Jonasson stayed quiet. She had reportedly signed a nondisclosure agreement upon taking the position at One Race. The Speak Out Act allowed her to file the claims in the lawsuit.

Vin Diesel has been the lead of the Fast & Furious franchise since its inception in 2001.