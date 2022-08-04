Vin Scully: How the Dodgers icon made a lasting impact that spanned generations

It’s very rare that we get a glimpse into the impact of someone whose work most predated our time. And it can be very hard to really encapsulate how much that person meant sometimes.

One person who had no issue painting a vivid picture of a person or an event’s impact was Vin Scully. The legendary voice of the Dodgers organization passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94.

Scully was a baseball broadcaster, but in some ways, he was so much more. He was the link between generations of baseball fans. His body of work surpassed baseball, even. There are people who have never watched a baseball game who know who Scully was.

The passing of such a legend has left the entire sports world in a state of mourning. There is a hole in the heart of baseball, and it will take a while for it to heal if it ever does.

Scully’s legacy has left an impact on generations of baseball fans, and his work will continue to inspire many generations to come. Let’s take a look at that legacy and the moments that made Scully a legend to millions.

Vin Scully: The man who saw it all

Scully began his career in 1950, handling the play-by-play duties for the then Brooklyn Dodgers. It was Scully who was in the booth when the Dodgers won their only title in Brooklyn.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Brooklyn Dodgers are the champions of the world,” is one of the earliest memories for many baseball fans today. And it was a call that sent an entire city into jubilation, as their “bums” finally won it all.

The Dodgers moved west to Los Angeles in 1958, and the broadcasting icon followed the team. He called Sandy Koufax’s no-hitter in September 1965, the fourth of his career.

Scully remained with the team through the 1970s, as the team transitioned from Walter Alston in the dugout to Tommy Lasorda. Los Angeles made three World Series appearances in the 70s, losing all three.

Scully was with the Dodgers in 1981 when they won their first World Series since 1965. He saw them win the 1988 World Series as well, the last championship they’d win before the baseball icon retired in 2016.

Speaking of the World Series, Scully called his fair share of Fall Classics as well. He called Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series that gave the New York Yankees a 3-2 series lead over the Dodgers. But we’ll come back to that game.

Scully called World Series games for CBS radio from 1979 to 1982. And he took over the World Series television play-by-play job for NBC Sports from 1984 until 1986.

Simply put, Scully saw generations of baseball pass him by. From Jackie Robinson to Hank Aaron, from Pee Wee Reese to Nomar Garciaparra. It all happened with Scully in the broadcast booth.

The Dodgers watched stars come and go. They changed managers. Hell, they even changed cities. But the one constant throughout all of that was Vin Scully.

The man who did it all

As said earlier, Scully’s work surpassed the game of baseball. That, in part, is because Scully didn’t just call baseball games.

In 1975, Scully joined CBS Sports and called games for the National Football League. He worked with a plethora of different commentators, including the legendary John Madden, who passed away in December.

Scully called one of the most legendary moments in NFL playoff history in 1982. It was the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

In what we would become known as “The Catch,” the 49ers lined up on the Dallas six-yard-line. Quarterback Joe Montana took the snap and rolled out to his right.

While under pressure, he launched the ball to the end zone. It seemed to float in the air forever, but it eventually fell into the hands of wide receiver Dwight Clark for the touchdown.

It would be the last NFL game Scully would call. “This was a hell of a game to quit doing football,” he told the New York Times in 2016.

Football wasn’t the only thing Scully covered for CBS. He contributed to the network’s tennis coverage and did work for the PGA Tour.

From 1975 to 1982, Scully called the Masters tournament. Again he worked with different announcers, including legendary voice Pat Summerall.

When he moved to NBC, his golf coverage continued. He announced the network’s coverage of the PGA Tour from 1983 to 1990, mostly teaming with golfing legend Lee Trevino.

While most remember Scully as the voice of baseball, he brought memories to those outside the national pastime as well. And as always, he was the very best.

The master storyteller

Human beings are natural storytellers. Everything we do, experience, and create is part of our own personal stories. However, there was no one who could paint a picture with words better than Vin Scully.

Take Larsen’s perfect game for example. The moment needed nothing extra, or bombastic. Scully knew that, and his simplistic call described the moment perfectly.

“Got him. The greatest game ever pitched in baseball history, by Don Larsen. A no-hitter, a perfect game, in a World Series,” Scully told those listening.

He took a different approach for Koufax’s perfect game in 1965. The baseball icon drew the audience in with his portrayal of a man on the verge of history. “I would think that the mound at Dodger Stadium right now is the loneliest place in the world,” he said prior to the final out.

When Koufax achieved the feat, Scully was more emphatic with his call. “And Sandy Koufax, whose name will always remind you of strikeouts, did it with a flourish. He struck out the last six consecutive batters. So when he wrote his name in capital letters in the record books, that K stands out even more than the O-U-F-A-X.”

Scully had to call some rather poignant moments that went beyond the game of baseball. When Roy Campanella was honored after his career-ending accident, the baseball icon described the scene of more than 90,000 people with lighters held high.

“Let there be a prayer for every light, and wherever you are, maybe you in silent tribute to Roy Campanella can also say a prayer,” he said.

Then, there was Hank Aaron’s record-breaking home run in Atlanta. He described a scene that left him with goose bumps. “A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the deep South for breaking a record of an all-time baseball idol. And it is a great moment for all of us, and particularly for Henry Aaron.”

Scully knew when to say absolutely nothing, ironically enough. Some moments don’t need a description right away. Some pictures can be painted with the roar of a crowd, much like “The Catch” back in 1982.

Perhaps the broadcast icon’s best attribute, however, was his attention to the game at hand. No matter the story being told, Scully never missed a pitch or event in a game.

Whether retelling stories of current Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner or honoring Detroit Tigers broadcast legend Ernie Harwell, Scully never ignored the game the audience was invested in.

Sports have created lifelong memories for so many. Those memories are passed down from generation to generation. And for many, the link between those memories is the iconic voice of Vin Scully. May he rest in piece.