Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

All of Virginia football will be present as they say their final goodbyes to the three players slain on campus in a recent shooting attack.

A memorial for defensive end D’Sean Perry was held Saturday in Miami, with the whole Virginia Cavaliers team attending the service per ESPN. Tony Elliott and his players will also take part in the funeral service for wide receiver Devin Chandler in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Saturday, as well as for wideout Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday.

University of Virginia has been mourning the loss of the three young players after a former football player, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., opened fire in a bus filled with students following a class trip on November 13. Two other students got injured in the attack but fortunately survived.

Virginia football and the entire school community also recently held a memorial to honor and remember the three players who had their lives taken away from them too early. Elliott was emotional in his message during the memorial, but he made sure that his players will be remembered with fond memories by their peers.

“Only time will reveal God’s purpose in this adversity. … Going forward I’m confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise, speaking good things on behalf of each of us in preparation for the time we will all be together again,” the Cavaliers head coach shared.

Virginia football was supposed to have a game against Virginia Tech on Saturday–their final game of the season. However, just like last week’s game against Coastal Carolina, the showdown has been canceled as well to give the Cavaliers the chance to mourn their players.