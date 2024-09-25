ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an ACC Battle on Friday night as Virginia Tech faces Miami. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Virginia Tech-Miami prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech enters the game sitting at 2-2. They opened with an overtime loss, being upset by Vanderbilt on the road. Virginia Tech would rebound with back-to-back wins, beating Marshall and Old Dominion. They would face Rutgers last week. Rutgers took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and would lead 16-7 at the end of the first half. Rutgers would extend the lead in the third quarter, but with 4:35 left in the game, Virginia Tech tied the game. Still, with 1:56 left in the fame, Jai Patel would hit a field goal to give Rutgers the lead and the win.

Meanwhile, Miami is 4-0 and has been dominant in the process. They opened the win with a 41-17 win over Florida. They would then go on to beat Florida A&M and Ball State. Last week, they would visit South Florida. It would be 14-9 after an Isiah Horton touchdown to give Miami the lead in the first quarter, and the game would remain tight, 22-15, after the first half. Still, Miami would take over in the second half, winning the game 50-15.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Miami Odds

Virginia Tech: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +740

Miami: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyron Drones has led the way this year for Virginia Tech. He has completed 64-107 passes this year for 765 yards and four touchdowns. He has been sacked eight times though, while being intercepted three times on the year. Drones has been solid on the ground this year. He has run 52 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

Jatlin Lane has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 17 receptions for 247 yards and one touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Stephen Gosnell has brought in eight receptions for 170 yards. Finally, Ali Jennings has just four receptions, but 117 yards and a touchdown. Still, the focus of the Virginia Tech offense is the running game. Bhayshal Tuten has run the ball 67 times this year for 391 yards. Further, he has run in seven touchdowns this year. Tuten also has 11 receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia Tech is 52nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 48th in opponent yards per game. They are 95th against the rush while sitting 23rd against the pass this year. Antwaun Powell-Ryland has led the defense this year. He has 17 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Mansoor Delane has four pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cam Ward has led the way this year for Miami. He has completed 89 passes on 123 attempts, good for a 72.4 percent completion percentage. He has 14 touchdown passes this year while throwing just two interceptions and having two sacks. Further, Ward has been solid on the ground this year. He has run 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Xavier Restrepo has been solid in the receiving game. He has brought in 20 receptions this year for 362 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Isiah Horton has 19 receptions this year for 278 yards and a touchdown. Finally, tight end Elijah Arroyo has brought in nine receptions for 184 yards with two scores this year. In the running game, Jordan Lyle has led the way. He has 29 carries this year for 233 yards, averaging eight yards per carry this year. Further, he has a 91-yard run with three touchdowns this year. Damien Martinez has also been solid this year. He has run 40 times for 190 yards and four touchdowns this year.

Miami is ninth in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 11th in opponent yards per game. They are eighth against the rush while sitting 38th against the pass. Tyler Baron has been great this year, coming away with 13 tackles and 4.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Malik Bryant has 2.5 sacks, a pass defended, and an interception. Further, Francisco Mauigoa has two sacks, three passes defended, and a forced fumble. Miami has 16 sacks this year, while also forcing eight turnovers this year.

Final Virginia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick

Miami has been dominant this year. They are second in the nation in points per game, while they are second in yards per game while sitting first in yards per play, and second in third down conversion percentage. Miami is 3-1 against the spread this year, with the only miss being failing to cover 48 points against Florida A&M by one point. In the other three games, they have beaten the spread by 19.5 or more points each time. Miami has a great run defense which will slow down Virginia Tech. Further, Virginia Tech does not have the defense to stop Miami in this one. Take Miami and lay the points.

Final Virginia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -19.5 (-110)