It is the Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore as Virginia Tech faces Penn State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia Tech-Penn State prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech comes into the game sitting at 3-0 on the year. They opened up with a win over Delaware State before a win over South Carolina Upstate. They struggled to score in their last game but did defeat Winthrop 58-52. While Virginia Tech is 3-0, they are just 1-2 against the spread this year. Meanwhile, Penn State has been dominant. They opened up with wins over Binghamton and UMBC, before beating St. Francis. They are 2-1 against the spread this year and missed covering last time out by just one point.

This will be the 12th time these two teams have faced off. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 7-4. Penn State has won three of the last four, but the last time these two teams faced off, Virginia Tech took a 61-59 victory.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia Tech-Penn State Odds

Virginia Tech: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +180

Penn State: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Penn State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech comes in ranked 94th in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are 108th in offensive efficiency while sitting 86th in defensive efficiency. Virginia Tech is not scoring well this year, with just 78 points per game, but they have been solid on defense. Virginia Tech is 48th in opponent points per game this year.

Tobiu Lawal has led the way for this Virginia Tech squad from the front court. He is scoring 14.3 points per game this year while sitting with 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.3 steals per game, and two blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Mylyjael Poteat is scoring 12.7 points per game, while adding 4.3 rebounds per game, and 2.7 assists per game this year. Finally, Patrick Wedler is coming in with 2.7 points per game and adding 3.7 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Jaden Schutt leads the way. He is scoring 12 points per game while adding three rebounds per game, 2.3 assists, and a steal. Further, he is shooting 45 percent from three. Jaydon Young is scoring 11 points per game this year while adding 2.7 rebounds and three assists per game. Finally, Tyler Johnson is scoring 9.3 points per game this year, while adding 6.7 rebounds per game.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State ranks 42nd in KenPom's efficiency rankings this year, sitting 44th on the offensive side of things and 43rd on the defensive side of things. Penn State has scored great this year, sitting second in the nation in points per game, while sitting 30th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They are also sixth in the nation in field goals made per game this year.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the way this year. He is scoring 15 points per game this year, with 7.7 rebounds per game this year. He also has a steal per game this year, and 1.7 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Zach Hicks. He is scoring 14.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, three assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. Finally, Kachi Nzeh has 5.3 points per game, while adding 4.7 rebounds per game.

In the background, Ace Baldwin Jr. leads the way. He is scoring 12.7 points per game this year while adding six assists, two rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game this year. D'Marco Dunn has also been solid. He is scoring 12.7 points per game this year, with 2.7 rebounds per game and 1.3 steals per game this year. Puff Johnson has 11.3 points per game, with five rebounds per game and two steals. Finally, Nick Kern Jr. has 7.3 points per game but has been solid on defense. He has 2.7 steals per game while also adding 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Virginia Tech-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Penn State has been great this year. They are first in the nation in steals per game this year, while Virginia Tech is 131st in the nation in turnovers per game this season. Virginia Tech has been solid on defense in points per game, but not as well in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. They are 92nd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Further, Virginia Tech has not scored well this year, and Penn State is one of the best-scoring teams in the nation. Further, they move the ball well, sitting 23rd in the nation in assists per game. Take Penn State in this one.

Final Virginia Tech-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -5.5 (-108)