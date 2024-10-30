ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Virginia Tech attempts to extend their win streak to four games when they travel to the JMA Wireless Dome to battle Syracuse. Virginia Tech dominated their matchup last season, winning 38-10 at home as 2.5-point favorites. Despite being on the road, they'll look for the same result in this matchup. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Virginia Tech-Syracuse prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech has been back on a roll after going through a lull in the middle of the season. The Hokies dropped their opening matchup to Vanderbilt before defeating Marshall and Old Dominion. They completed their non-conference schedule with a loss to Rutgers. The beginning of their ACC schedule didn't start any better, as they lost 38-34 to Miami. As Miami holds a spot near the conference's top, a four-point loss as 17.5-point underdogs doesn't seem as disappointing. Virginia Tech confirmed they are contenders by winning three consecutive games over Stanford, Boston College, and Georgia Tech.

Syracuse has been having an even better season, owning a 5-2 record. They began the year with back-to-back wins over Ohio and Georgia Tech before losing to Stanford. Syracuse bounced back with wins over Holy Cross, UNLV, and NC State but dropped a disappointing result to Pitt last week. The Orange entered the game as five-point underdogs but were dominated by a score of 41-13.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Syracuse College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Syracuse Odds

Virginia Tech: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Syracuse: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Time: noon ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech's passing offense will not blow anyone away, and they don't bother registering many attempts through the air. The Hokies' strength is their rushing attack, which ranks 30th with 195.5 rushing yards per game. Virginia Tech may not have a balanced offense, but they are above average with 30.8 points per game. Syracuse hasn't been able to keep their opponents off the scoreboard, as they allow 27 per game.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse could make the Virginia Tech passing attack non-existent in this matchup. Virginia Tech averages 181.5 passing yards per game, well below the nation's average. Syracuse's defense allowed 217 passing yards per game, which is good enough for 63rd.

Kyle McCord is helping Syracuse have the best passing attack in the nation. McCord's Achilles heel has been throwing interceptions, as he has 11 touchdowns and ten interceptions over his past five games. However, he also averages 355.4 yards per game and has 261 passing attempts over the same span. Syracuse has the third-most passing yards per game, helping them average the 22nd-most total yards. Virginia Tech's strength is defending the pass, but it may not matter if McCord gets rolling in this game.

Final Virginia Tech-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech's strength on defense is defending the pass, which could be the difference in them winning this game on the road. McCord's incredible passing stats aren't as great as they look, considering the Orange are attempting over 50 passes per game. Their rushing offense is non-existent on most days, so McCord tallies many yards by having the most opportunities. Virginia Tech can make this a difficult day for the Syracuse offense. Take Virginia Tech to steal this game on the road.

Final Virginia Tech-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -4 (-110)