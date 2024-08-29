ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Virginia Tech is looking to make a run in the ACC, but first, they visit Vanderbilt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Virginia Tech-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech is coming in off a solid season in their second year under Brent Pry. Virginia Tech went just 3-8 in his first year, trying to rebuild from Justin Fuente. Last year, things started slow. After a win over Old Dominion, Virginia Tech would lose four of their next five. Still, they would end the season winning five of seven to make a bowl game. There, they would beat Tulane in the Military Bowl.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is looking to make strides toward their first bowl game since 2018. Clark Lea now enters his fourth year as the head coach. Last year started strong, with two wins to open the year. Still, they would lose ten straight, and fall to 2-10 to end the year.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Vanderbilt Odds

Virginia Tech: -550

Moneyline: -13.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt: +390

Moneyline: +13.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech brings back Kyron Drones at quarterback. Last year he was solid, completing 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,084 yards and 17 touchdowns. Further, he threw just three interceptions last year. Drones was also a major player in the ground game. He ran for 818 yards last year and scored ten times on the ground. Drones also gets back his top receivers. Da'Quan Felton returns after having 667 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He is joined by Jaylin Lane, who had 538 yards and six scores on the year. They also have former Old Dominion receiver Ali Jennings. He was a deep threat in his time there, coming up with nearly 2,000 yards and 14 scores, but did not see much time in his first year at Virginia Tech last year.

The running game also gets back the top rusher from last year. Bhayshul Tuten returns after running 173 times last year for 863 yards. He also scored ten times on the ground last year. Malachi Thomas also returns after 83 careers, 381 yards, and two scores. They will be behind an offensive line that returns four starters from last year.

On defense, Antwaun Powell-Ryland returns to lead a unit that was second in the ACC in tackles for a loss. Powell-Ryland has 14.5 tackles for a loss, plus 9.5 sacks. On the other end of him will be Cole Nelson. Nelson came away with 4.5 sacks last year. At linebacker, Keli Lawson returns. He led the team in tackles with 80 while having 2.5 sacks, six pass deflections, an interception, and a forced fumble. Dorian Strong also retunes in the secondary. He had eight passes defended plus three interceptions last year.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt will be looking to revitalize an offense that struggled last year. Tim Beck will come in as the new offensive coordinator, coming from New Mexico State. He brings with him Diego Pavia. In the last two years, Pavia has thrown for 4,423 yards and 39 touchdowns. Further, he has had just eight interceptions. Pavia also can make magic on the ground. He has run for 1,436 yards in the last two years while scoring 13 times on the ground.

Eli Stowers comes in from New Mexico State with Pavia. The tight end had 35 receptions last year for 366 yards and two scores. Vanderbilt does not bring back a lot of production at receiver. Junior Sherrill was fourth on the team in receiving last year and is the team's leading returning receiver. He had 20 receptions for 293 yards and three scores. He will be joined by Quincy Skinner, who also had 20 receptions, but for just 204 yards and three scores as well. In the running game, Sedrick Alexander is back. He was the leading rusher last year but had just 371 yards and four scores last season.

Vanderbilt is bringing back their best guy on defense last year. Linebacker Langston Patterson returns after having 74 tackles, with a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Safety CJ Taylor also returns. He was third on the team in tackles last year, while also having three sacks. Further, Taylor broke up three passes, picked off two, and forced two fumbles.

Final Virginia Tech-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, Virginia Tech is first in the nation in returning production this year. Further, they are first in returning production on offense, with 95 percent of their production from last year returning. Vanderbilt ranks 76th in the nation in returning production. They should get a boost from Diego Pavia though. Still, that will not be enough to overcome an improving Virginia Tech team. Virginia Tech will run the ball well in this one, and have a dominating victory.

Final Virginia Tech-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -13.5 (-110)