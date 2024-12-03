ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) hit the road to take on the No. 13 Florida Gators (8-0) Wednesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia-Florida prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Virginia-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Florida Odds

Virginia: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1200

Florida: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3000

Over: 131.5 (-115)

Under: 131.5 (-105)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

After starting the season 3-0, Virginia lost two games in a row. However, they have won their last two games to get back on the right track. Virginia's strength is their defense. They allow 58.7 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the ACC, and 11th-lowest in the nation. Virginia also holds team to a very low field goal percentage, and they stay out of foul trouble. If Virginia can play another good defensive game on Wednesday, the Cavaliers will cover this spread.

Virginia is not a high scoring team, but they find a way to hit their threes. The Cavaliers have the second-highest shooting percentage from beyond the arc in ACC. Their three-point percentage is top-30 in the nation, as well. Florida is a good defensive team, so Virginia needs to play to their own strengths and do what works. In this case, that is shooting the three on offense. If they can hit their shots, they will be able to at least cover the spread.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is off to an 8-0 start, and they are looking like one of the best teams in the country. The Gators have won all of their games by at least 13 points. None of their games have been all that close, and their competition has only gotten better. Florida is a powerhouse team, and they could easily end up winning this game by 15+ points if Virginia is not careful.

Offensively, the Gators lowest scoring game is 75 points against Wake Forest. However, Florida has scored over 80 points in the rest of their games. On the season, the Gators average 86.5 points per game and they play at a very fast pace. Florida wants to push the ball, and they do a very good job of doing that. With Walter Clayton Jr and Alijah Martin, the Gators are capable of putting up some big games on offense.

Florida should be able to hold Virginia to a low score in this game. The Cavaliers are the lowest scoring team in the ACC at just 62.1 points per game. Along with that, Virginia makes and attempts the fewest field goals in the ACC. They are also never at the free throw line. Florida allows just 64.5 points per game on defense. With that, Florida holds their opponents to under 40 percent shooting. If they can hold Virginia to that number or below, they will be able to cover this spread.

Final Virginia-Florida Prediction & Pick

Florida is the better team in this game, and that is going to be very evident. Even with Virginia's ability to play defense, I do not think they will be able to keep up with Florida, especially on the road. For that reason, I will be taking Florida to win this game in blowout fashion.

Final Virginia-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -16.5 (-110)