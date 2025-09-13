The WNBA playoffs have arrived, and the Las Vegas Aces are once again at the center of the conversation. Known for their championship pedigree, the Aces enter this postseason looking both dangerous and determined. Few teams can match their combination of elite talent and playoff experience. In addition, their record-setting finish to the regular season suggests they’re peaking at just the right time. However, can they turn that momentum into another title run, or will the postseason grind catch up with them?

Aces close the year in dominant fashion

Las Vegas wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a 30-14 record, securing the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They closed the year on a remarkable 16-game winning streak. They tied the franchise record for most wins in a season and entered the postseason with tremendous momentum.

Unsurprisingly, A’ja Wilson has led the charge. Named AP Player of the Year once again and firmly in the MVP conversation, Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. She exemplified dominance on both ends of the floor. She was supported by key contributions from Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd, giving the Aces one of the league’s most balanced cores. With their stars locked in, Las Vegas now turns its attention to a first-round showdown against the Seattle Storm.

Here we will look at and discuss bold predictions for the Las Vegas Aces as they enter the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.

1. Wilson shines as playoff MVP favorite

If there’s one certainty in the postseason, it’s that Wilson will rise to the occasion. She has once again established herself as the best player in the league, dominating both ends of the floor with unmatched versatility. Her ability to score inside and protect the rim makes her the cornerstone of Las Vegas’s identity.

In the playoffs, Wilson’s all-around game becomes even more valuable. Expect her to deliver clutch baskets in crunch time. Of course, she will also anchor the Aces’ defense with her rebounding and shot-blocking. If Las Vegas makes another deep run, Wilson won’t just be their most important player. She will be the frontrunner for Finals MVP.

2. Three-point barrage spurs Aces’ offensive advantage

The Aces’ resurgence has been fueled in part by their transformation into a three-point juggernaut. They’ve shattered league records for threes made, including an unforgettable night where they hit 22 triples in a single game. This shooting prowess adds a lethal dimension to their offense. It should keep defenses stretched and uncomfortable.

With Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and Jewell Loyd drilling shots from deep, opponents can’t afford to collapse on Wilson inside. That spacing creates driving lanes, ball movement, and offensive rhythm that few teams can slow down. In playoff basketball, hitting timely threes can swing entire series. Expect the Aces’ perimeter firepower to be their tactical X-factor.

3. Defensive versatility wins crucial matchups

Yes, Las Vegas’s offense draws headlines. That said, their defense is every bit as formidable. Under coach Becky Hammon, the Aces emphasize switching, relentless on-ball pressure, and forcing turnovers. With perimeter stoppers like Young and Gray, they have the personnel to disrupt opposing stars.

Defense wins championships, and the Aces know it. Their ability to adjust to different matchups gives them an edge in close contests. Expect the Aces to lean on this defensive identity in fourth-quarter battles. They should be able to use stops to fuel transition opportunities and swing momentum their way.

4. Depth and experience carry the team past Storm

The first-round series against the Seattle Storm won’t be a cakewalk. Seattle boasts its own star power and playoff-tested players. However, this is where the Aces’ depth and experience give them the upper hand. Young, Kiah Stokes, and other role players have proven their ability to step up when needed. They should provide scoring, rebounding, and defensive grit.

Moreover, the Aces’ composure in late-game situations will be critical. Even if Seattle pushes the series to its limit, Las Vegas’s ability to stay calm under pressure should see them through. Their bench contributions and adaptability across rotations will wear down the Storm and secure passage to the second round.

5. Las Vegas Aces fall short of the WNBA Finals

As much as the Aces look like contenders, the path to the Finals will be steep. The Atlanta Dream, with their balanced roster and surging momentum, loom as the ultimate roadblock. During the regular season, the Aces had the edge in head-to-head matchups (2-0). However, postseason intensity is different. Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard has emerged as a bona fide star, while Brittney Griner’s defensive presence poses unique challenges.

The Aces’ strengths may not be enough to overcome the Dream’s rising confidence and defensive schemes. Yes, Las Vegas will fight valiantly. Still, the prediction here is that they fall just short, bowing out in the semifinals. For a franchise accustomed to setting the standard, this outcome would be a disappointment. On the flip side, it would also be a reminder of how competitive and unpredictable the WNBA landscape has become.

The Aces’ defining moment awaits

The 2025 playoffs represent both an opportunity and a challenge for the Las Vegas Aces. With Wilson at the peak of her powers, elite three-point shooting, and a battle-tested roster, they have the tools to make another title run. Yet the margin for error is razor-thin. Their journey could end earlier than expected if they can’t overcome emerging rivals like Atlanta. Either way, one thing is certain: the Aces will be must-watch basketball this postseason.