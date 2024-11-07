ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Virginia-Pitt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia-Pitt.

The ACC race took a turn last week when the Pitt Panthers lost their first game of the 2024 season. Pitt had been perfect through the first two months of the season, but on the first Saturday of November, the Panthers did not have any answers for the red-hot SMU Mustangs. SMU hammered Pitt in a game which was never close. Pitt finally had a Saturday in which nothing went right. The Panthers are now on the outside looking in as they battle for a spot in the ACC Championship Game. SMU joins Miami at the front of the pack. Pittsburgh, though, is certainly not out of the running. A few late-season losses by SMU or Miami could instantly flip the ACC race. Pittsburgh needs to limit itself to just one loss. If the Panthers maintain their position, SMU or Miami could fall back and create fresh drama heading into the final few weeks of the ACC campaign.

Beyond the ACC title chase, Pittsburgh — with only one loss — is still in the hunt for a New Year's Six bowl. If the Panthers can finish 11-1, they will give themselves a realistic shot at a top-tier bowl destination. The 12-team College Football Playoff creates all sorts of complications in terms of the full bowl landscape, but Pitt knows that if it finishes 10-2, it really doesn't have much of a chance to play in an elite bowl. The Panthers need to be 11-1 at the end of November. They would at least be in the conversation. They might need help to get an NY6 spot, but they would not eliminate themselves from the debate.

Here are the Virginia-Pitt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Pitt Odds

Virginia: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Pitt: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs Pitt

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have nothing to lose in this game. They are playing the role of spoiler. There is absolutely no pressure on this team, which has endured a really tough season but can now take the field in November trying to ruin other teams' seasons. That is not a bad place to enter a game from a pure psychological standpoint. Virginia can take risks, play freely, and scare the daylights out of Pitt. We see this scenario play out plenty of times every college football season.

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia has regressed under Tony Elliott this season. Getting smoked at home by a not-very-good North Carolina team was a conspicuous failure and a sign that Elliott is not making the grade in Charlottesville. The point spread for this game is a surprisingly low 7.5 points. There is a wide gulf in quality between these two teams. Pittsburgh should probably be favored by at least 10.5 or 11.5 points. There is real value in getting Pitt at this point spread.

Final Virginia-Pitt Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a Pitt blowout. It's one of those games in which the line just feels weird. Sometimes, we stay away from those kinds of situations, but since Pitt is at home, we're going to trust the Panthers here.

Final Virginia-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -7.5