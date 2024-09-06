ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The ACC has been the site of some surprising and significant football results in the first weeks of the season. Florida State, the choice of many to win the conference championship this season, is 0-2 and already essentially eliminated from the College Football Playoff race. Technically, the Seminoles could still make the playoff if they win each of their next 11 games (10 regularly scheduled games plus the ACC Championship Game), but who in his right mind would predict that FSU will run the table from this point onward? Clemson has already lost a game as well. The ACC has taken some body blows, and its top two football brands have already absorbed losses. In this context, there's a chance that an underdog or Cinderella could take charge of the conference and create some surprises. There is a distinct feeling that ACC football is up for grabs right now and that an off-the-radar team could become a major player in the conference race.

That is part of what magnifies this game for Virginia and Wake Forest. Virginia coach Tony Elliott endured a very rough, very miserable 2023 season, but he began to bring his team around near the end of the campaign. The toughness, the effort, the resilience shown by UVA late in the season gave Elliott the hope that he is turning things around. This game is the first really big proving ground for this new Virginia team. A win could be transformative. A good performance, even in a loss, would offer encouragement for the road ahead. A blowout loss would be an absolute disaster. There are so many possibilities connected to this game. Which path will Virginia take? It's a fascinating question.

Then we have to ask which direction Wake Forest will travel in Week 2. The Demon Deacons made the 2021 ACC Championship Game. They haven't been nearly as good since then. Can the Demon Deacons rebound and become a player in this parity-filled ACC? Everything seems within the realm of possibility right now, making this game a sneaky-good test in Week 2.

How to Watch Virginia vs Wake Forest

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers made big leaps forward in the latter half of the 2023 season. If we are going to compare the Cavaliers with Wake Forest and measure the extent of their progress and development last season, Virginia made more gains than Wake did. If those gains can be carried over into the start of this season and this specific game, UVA should be able to not only cover the spread but win outright.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia made a lot of improvements under Tony Elliott last season, but now we have to wonder if those improvements will really stick and remain part of the Hoos' new football DNA. If Virginia's development in 2023 does not flow into 2024 and the Cavaliers regress, Wake Forest will definitely cover.

Final Virginia-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

This game feels like a time to either express skepticism or confidence in Virginia. Will the good UVA or the bad UVA show up? We're not sure. We think you should stay away from this one.

Final Virginia-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -2.5