ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3, 0-1 ACC) take on the NC State Wolfpack (3-2, 0-1 ACC) in a conference matchup. Below we will continue our college football odds series with a Wake Forest-NC State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wake Forest-NC State Odds

Wake Forest: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +190

NC State: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 54.5 (-114)

Under: 54.5 (-106)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: The CW Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest is really struggling this season. Their lone win came against NC A&T. They have losses against Virginia, Ole Miss, and Louisiana this season. However, the games against Virginia and UL Monroe were close. Both of those games ended with late scores. Wake Forest has to be better at finishing games. They are two late scores away from being 3-1. Wake Forest should be able to play NC State well. If they can just finish the game, they will at least cover the spread.

Defensively, NC State has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns, the most rushing touchdowns, and the most points per game in the ACC. Now, they did have to play Tennessee and Clemson, and they allowed 51 and 59 points in those two games. Wake Forest has a great chance to put up some points in this game. If they can do that, they will be able to win.

The Demon Deacons are actually playing pretty well on offense. Led by Hank Bachmeier, Wake Forest has passed for the fourth-most pass yards per game in the ACC. Bachmeier has thrown just one interception in his four starts, as well. He takes care of the ball, and can really sling it. With NC State allowing a lot of passing touchdowns, Bachmeier should be able to march the team downfield multiple times.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread/Win

NC State, as mentioned, has not played the best defense. However, Wake Forest is not on the same level as Tennessee and Clemson. Wake Forest is still not a team to take lightly considering their ability to gain yards. Nonetheless, NC State is allowing under 20 points per game in their three wins. I would expect the Wolfpack to have a game more similar to that than their two losses. In fact, 12 of their 19 touchdowns allowed have come against Tennessee and Clemson. If NC State can have a decent defensive game at home, they will win.

Wake Forest themselves have given up the third-most rushing touchdowns, and seventh-most passing touchdowns in the ACC. This adds up to Wake Forest allowing the second-most points per game in the ACC – behind NC State. The Wolfpack have to put up some points if they want to win this game. The good news is they are playing a defense that makes that possible.

Final Wake Forest-NC State Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game. There is no telling how NC State will play, but their numbers are skewed by the Clemson and Tennessee games. Along with that, I am not sure Wake Forest can do enough damage to win this game. I like NC State to win this game at home. Wake Forest has really struggled, and they do not do a good job in the fourth quarter. I will take NC State to cover the spread.

Final Wake Forest-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State -5.5 (-115)