It has been well-established that the working conditions for VFX artists is bad. A VFX coordinator for WandaVision recently spoke out against the conditions of the MCU show.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, VFX Coordinator Mark Patch claims he worked 16-hour shifts on WandaVision. He would have to skip break periods on top of that. Eventually, he quit the MCU show due to these horrible working conditions.

“It was ‘live at work' from the second we woke up in the morning until midnight,” he said.

This isn't the first time that VFX artists are speaking out against the MCU projects they worked on. In fact, certain artists are attempting to unionize against them.

WandaVision was the inaugural Disney+ MCU series. It starred Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff with Vision (Paul Bettany) as they attempt to live an idyllic suburban life. Matt Shakman, who is set to direct the MCU's Fantastic Four film, directed all nine episodes of the show. It's all an illusion, though, and reality comes crashing down. Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings also starred in the show.

The series ran for nine episodes, and considering how many VFX shots are in a normal MCU movie, that number was likely even higher on WandaVision. In the finale of the show, Wanda and Agatha (Hahn) face off. The sequence is littered with CGI, and it doesn't even look good. Perhaps if they stopped rushing the artists and prioritized quality over quantity, their shows would look better.