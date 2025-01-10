ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Warriors are on a downturn recently, while the Pacers are red-hot and have finally found their stride as a team. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Warriors look different without Klay Thompson. Steph Curry is still great, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are decent backup options. However, they are inconsistent and sit at 18-18. They have lost two straight but have a big opportunity to get back on track in this game against a team that has been playing as well as the Pacers up to this point in the season. It doesn't help that the Warriors have some injuries.

The Pacers have a lot of potential this year but have been inconsistent. There is talent like Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton. Recently, they have been red-hot and can keep things rolling in this game against the Warriors. The Pacers are one of the best offenses in the NBA and have a big opportunity to make a statement at home against the Warriors and announce that they are finally playing as expected.

Here are the Warriors-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Pacers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Indiana Pacers: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 224 (-108)

Under: 224 (-112)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has taken a step back this year and has been inconsistent. They are 16th in scoring at 111.8 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage at 44.9%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 36.6%. Five different Warriors are averaging double digits, with Stephen Curry leading at 22.8 points per game. Curry also leads in assists at 6.1 per game this year.

Curry is the engine for this team on offense and makes them go, but Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins are also key for them and what they can do on this side of the ball this season from a scoring standout and how well they can space their offense. They have a great matchup against the Pacers because they have been unable to do much on defense, and they should score despite Curry and Draymond Green entering the game as questionable.

The Warriors' defense has played well this year. They are 12th in points allowed at 111.1 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage defense at 45.5% from the field, and sixth in three-point percentage at 35% from behind the arc. Kevon Looney leads the way down low in rebounds at 6.7 per game.

Next, Draymond Green is the best shot blocker, averaging 1.1 per game, and is the only Warrior averaging at least one block per game. Finally, three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with De'Anthony Melton tied for the team lead at 1.2 per game. This defense has the pieces to slow down this Pacers offense, but it will be tough, especially with a handful of injuries affecting the Warriors entering this game.

The Pacers have struggled to find any success on defense this year. They are 22nd in scoring defense at 116 points per game, 24th in field-goal defense at 47.7%, and 17th in three-point defense at 36.2%. Down low, Pascal Siakam leads the team in rebounding at 7.3 per game, but Myles Turner is just behind him with seven per game. Also, two Pacers average at least one block per game, with Turner leading the team with 2.1. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, with Haliburton and TJ McConnell tied for the team lead at 1.2 per game. This defense has a weird matchup in this game because the Warriors have a lot of talent on offense but have not lived up to the expectations fully and have a few injuries.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense is their bread-and-butter as a team, and they are getting hot at the right time. They are 10th in scoring, at 115.6 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage, at 48.9%, and eighth in three-point percentage, at 37.4%. Seven different Pacers are averaging more than double digits, with Pascal Siakam leading with 19.8 points per game.

Next, Tyrese Haliburton leads the team in assists at 8.9 per game. Siakam, Haliburton, and Bennedict Mathurin are the pieces that make this offense go. This offense succeeds based on ball movement and balance. This is a tough matchup against a solid Warriors defense; even if both Curry and Green are questionable, this is still a very good defense.

Final Warriors-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Warriors have more questions than the Pacers entering this game. The Pacers are red-hot and should ride their momentum, thanks to Haliburton, to a win and cover. Take Indiana at home to win and cover.

Final Warriors-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -8 (-110)