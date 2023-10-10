Rumors are swirling in Hollywood about the potential sale of Warner Bros. Pictures, and it appears that Universal Pictures is emerging as the top contender to make the purchase. Warner Bros. Pictures currently operates under the umbrella of Warner Bros. Discovery, which also oversees the Discovery network and the Max streaming service. Notably, DC Studios is also part of the Warner Bros. conglomerate, and recent reports shed light on behind-the-scenes drama concerning the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film, Variety reports.

Inside a Variety article, insiders suggest that some within the Warner Bros. community believe the studio could change ownership within the next two years, with Universal being the most likely candidate.

“The bottom line is they need to get DC to work whether [David] Zaslav owns it, whether Brian Roberts owns it, whether somebody else owns it,” emphasized Rich Greenfield, a Wall Street analyst and venture capitalist from LightShed. The article delves into the ongoing uncertainty regarding who truly holds the reins at DC Studios.

In contrast to the clear leadership structure at Marvel Studios under Kevin Feige, DC Studios appears to have a more intricate power dynamic. While James Gunn and Peter Safran are co-CEOs of DC Studios, Max, the streaming service, also plays a role in creative decision-making. However, sources from Max highlight the seamless collaboration between Gunn, Safran, and Max executives Sarah Aubrey and Casey Bloy.

Should this sale materialize, it would mark another significant transition for Warner Bros., which has undergone several changes in recent years. The situation continues to evolve, adding intrigue to the future of this iconic Hollywood studio. As speculations persist, industry watchers eagerly await further developments in this unfolding story.