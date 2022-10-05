Warren Buffet is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist well-known for consistently being one of the wealthiest people in the world. He is the current chairman and CEO of the multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Warren Buffet’s net worth in 2022.

Warren Buffet’s Net Worth in 2022 (estimate): $94.2 billion

Warren Buffet’s net worth in 2022 is $94.2 billion. This is according to numerous reputable outlets, including Forbes.

Warren Edward Buffet was born in Omaha, Nebraska, where he attended Rose Hill Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson High School. He had several successful investment and entrepreneural ventures even before going to college. These included delivering newspapers and selling items like stamps, magazines, Coke bottles, and others. He also took an interest in the stock market early on, buying Cities Service preferred stock as early as 11 years old. He also bought a 40-acre land at 14 years old, and even invested in a business owned by his father

He wanted to skip college to pursue his other ventures (understandable, as he had accumulated about $9,800 in savings by that point) but was forbidden by his father. He eventually went to Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, although he transferred to the University of Nebraska. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at just 19 years old. Soon thereafter, Buffet earned a Masters in economics from Columbia University. He further studied in at the New York Institute of Finance.

Buffet went to work initialy at Buffet-Falk & Co. as an investment salesman, after which he worked with his hero Benjamin Graham at Graham-Newman Corp. as a securities analyst. His starting salary was $12,000 a year, which would be about $121,000 today. After Graham retired, Buffet started Buffet Partnership Ltd.

Buffet was operating three-seven partnerships at a time, and was making several smart investments while he was at it. He invested 35% of Buffet Partnership in Sanborn Map Company, which earned him a 50% return after negotiating a buyout.

The first million for Buffet’s fortune came in 1962 through his partnerships, as he owned $1,025,000 of the partnerships’ $7,178,500.

At around this time, Buffet also began to aggressively buy stocks of Berkshire Hathaway, which at time was a textile company. He eventually took full control of the company, and moved it from the textile industry to the insurance sector. Buffet also made his first investment in a provate business via Hochschild, Kohn and Co., a Baltimore department store. Obviously, this would add to Warren Buffet’s net worth in 2022.

Buffet’s next investment would be acquiring stock from the Washington Post company. He then purchased the Buffalo Evening News, which brought about controversy and antitrust charges instigated by the paper’s rival, the Buffalo Courier Express.

Through Berkshire, Buffet acquired stock of ABC, right before the time that Capital Cities announced the unprecedented purchase of ABC. He then purchased a 12% stake in Salomon Inc., which was a bulge bracket investment bank.

In 1988, Buffet would make the incredibly shrewd purchase of The Coca-Cola Company stock totalling to about 7% of the company. Buffet still holds this stake, and has proven to be one of his most successful dealings.

He would reach his first billion 2 year later as Berkshire began to sell class A stock at $7,175 a share.

In another controversial move, he acquired General Re as a subsidiary. Questionable accounting tactics involved with the transaction caused multiple lawsuits and eventually led to a $92 million settlement.

2002 saw another shrewd move from Buffet as he entered into forward contracts worth $11 billion, from which he gained $2 billion in just 4 years.

After this gain, Buffet announced that he would be giving away as much as 85% of his Berkshire holdings to several charitable foundations, the largest one being the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

However, like all of the United States, Buffet got hit hard by the 2007-08 recession. Berkshire Hathaway lost 77% of its earnings in late 2008, while other dealings also lost him money.

Buffet then acquired 10% preferred stock from Goldman Sachs, while helping Dow Chemical purchase Rohm & Haas for $18.8. From this move, he became the single largest shareholder in the enlarged group as he provided as much as $3 billion. He is credited to be a crucial part of the recession bounce-back.

In the same year, Buffet became the richest man in the world for the first time with $62 billion; he broke Bill Gates’ streak on the Forbes list, which went on for 13 years. Gates would overtake him in 2009, with both men’s net worth dropping that year. Also in the same year, Buffet invested in Swiss Re and bought Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp. as part of efforts to diversify Berkshire.

In 2011, he bought $11 billion worth of stock from International Business Machine (IBM) making him the biggest shareholder of the company. The next year, he nought Media general (which held 63 newspapers in the south-eastern U.S.). He’d purchase another paper (Press of Atlantic City) in 2013, marking the 30th newspaper that Berkshire owned.

Berkshire hit $200,000 a share for the first time on 2014, although they would get fined $896k for failure to declare stock purchases. The Berkshire’s also recorded a $6.4 billion profit in Q2 that year, its highest in a quarter.

As of 2022, Berkshire Hathaway has been evaluuated to be worth $991.79 billion, recording an $89.8 billion profit in 2021.

Through his shrewed dealings, value investing principles, and contributions to the American economy, Warren Buffet is already immortalized in history. Despite giving away most of his earnings in philantrophic efforts, he has still maintained his status as one of the wealthiest persons in the world. As of 2022, Warren Buffet is worth a staggering $94.2 billion, good for 6th overall.

Were you stunned at all at Warren Buffet’s net worth in 2022?