Mere hours after the basketball world was rocked by the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole trade, the Golden State Warriors continued revamping their during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Entering Thursday night's proceedings with just the No. 19 overall pick, new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office pounced when a prospect they liked fell all the way toward the end of the draft, nabbing the 57th pick by including Patrick Baldwin Jr. in the trade package sent to the Washington Wizards for Paul. Golden State wasn't done once the draft was finished, either, bringing in an intriguing undrafted free agent.

As a franchise-altering offseason continues with free agency just around the corner, let's get to know the Warriors' 2023 NBA Draft class.

Warriors' 2023 NBA Draft class

No. 19: Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

Golden State didn't look far with its first-round pick, selecting Podziemski out of nearby Santa Clara at No. 19. The 6'5 lefty burst onto the scene with the Broncos last season after transferring from Illinois, averaging 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc on high volume en route to West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year honors.

There were other very intriguing options on the board at No. 19. Was the Warriors' pick of Brandin Podziemski the right one? It’s time to hand out draft grades. (via @ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/DyI12hExMZ — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) June 23, 2023

Podziemski should enter his rookie campaign as Golden State's third-best long-range shooter behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, also giving the Dubs another creative secondary ball handler—key given Donte DiVincenzo's likely exit in free agency. A lack of length, lateral agility and sudden athleticism mars the otherwise easy comparisons between DiVincenzo and Podziemski, though, the latter's ability to hold up defensively a major question mark after he was a negative on that end facing mid-major competition at Santa Clara.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite Dunleavy's illuminating, accurate comments about rookies rarely making meaningful contributions to winning basketball, don't be surprised if Podziemski gets some burn over the 82-game grind as Golden State deals with inevitable injuries and manages physical loads on Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Paul. But it's the playoffs that loom largest for the Warriors, where Podziemski's defensive deficiencies figure to keep him on the bench outside isolated situations of time and score when Steve Kerr needs extra floor spacing and offensive punch.

No. 57: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Big, Indiana

Jackson-Davis might be an even more seamless fit for Golden State's unique offensive attack than Podziemski. A four-year player at Indiana, concerns about his developmental upside and positional size caused the son of former Indiana Pacers big man Dale Davis to slide all the way to the bottom of the second round, where the Warriors were all too happy to end his free fall.

Jackson-Davis was among the most productive players in all of college basketball last season, posting 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks per game on 58.1% from the field, earning consensus First Team All-American honors. Needless to say, the 23-year-old won't be that all-encompassing two-way force for the Dubs. His 8'10 standing reach is short for a center, and Jackson-Davis doesn't have the movement skills or shooting range to play power forward in the modern NBA.

But the ‘tweener label undersells the two-way utility that could help Jackson-Davis—already earmarked for a full-time roster spot by Dunleavy, by the way—fight for minutes as a fourth big with the Dubs in 2023-24. A smart defender who can play multiple coverages and value-add playmaker in dribble hand-offs and delay actions, Jackson-Davis' projected reliability could quickly make him a favorite of Kerr and the coaching staff.

Undrafted: Javan Johnson, Wing, DePaul

The Warriors inked a one-year deal with Johnson after his name went uncalled during the draft. At 6'6” and a shade below 200 pounds, his blend of length and long-range shooting touch on the wing makes Johnson well worth an Exhibit 10 flier as one of the Dubs' three two-way players next season.

After beginning his career at Troy then transferring to Iowa State, Johnson finished his career with DePaul, coming into his own as a senior. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Blue Demons last season, knocking down 41.2% of his attempts from beyond the arc on 6.0 attempts per game.