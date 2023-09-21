The Golden State Warriors may be closing in on making a decision on signing Dwight Howard. The free agent center reportedly just completed a two-day interview process with the Warriors, sources told Jason Dumas of KRON4. Golden State's veterans including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have reportedly signed off on the team bringing in the future Hall of Famer.

The last we saw of Howard in the NBA was in the 2021-22 season, where he played 60 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. Last year, he played with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan and spent the majority of the campaign jokingly looking to lure in other NBA players to play with him in Asia. Nonetheless, while Howard seems to have enjoyed his stay in Taiwan, it seems like the big man is trying to work for one more hurrah in the NBA.

While the Warriors have yet to make an official decision, signing Howard makes a ton of sense for Golden State considering their lack of frontcourt depth. With that said, here are three reasons signing Dwight Howard is a good move for the Golden State Warriors.

1. Dwight Howard addresses the Warriors' biggest need

Dwight Howard addresses arguably the Warriors' biggest need: a big body who can provide them with much-needed depth and size up front. Kevon Looney is the lone true center on the team and even he is undersized for his position. Looney stands just 6-foot-9 and though he gets by with his strength, effort, and hustle, his lack of size won't provide the Warriors an answer to some of the league's elite big men, such as reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who will undoubtedly be in the way of Golden State's quest for another title.

Howard's presence will give Steve Kerr more flexibility with the five-man units he can put out there. He gives the Warriors a player they can match up against teams with bigger lineups.

Nonetheless, by no means will the Warriors suddenly change their bread and butter of small ball with Howard coming to town. That is still their meal ticket to winning a championship. But the 37-year-old will give guys like Looney and Draymond Green, who cover a bulk of the center minutes, a lesser load to carry throughout the course of the regular season.

2. Dwight Howard is aware of his role

One important thing about Dwight Howard at this stage of his career is his awareness of his role. As much as some people sour on his reputation, the 37-year-old is actually a role model for former stars who need to learn how to transition into a smaller role during the later stages of his career.

We saw Howard deal with that first-hand during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played a vital role as a backup big that helped LeBron James and Anthony Davis bring a title to Hollywood. Howard didn't gripe about his role or about coming off the bench. He was a star in his role as a rebounder and defender inside the paint and brought the toughness and energy the Lakers needed to win.

And if that wasn't enough, the fact that Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, went to Taiwan to continue his basketball career should be enough proof that this man does not have an ego.

Howard will likely play the same role when he comes to Golden State. The Warriors will need his size and toughness inside the paint and provide rim protection whenever he is in the game. More importantly, they need a no non-sense player who will just come in and play his role. Howard is the perfect player to bring that.

3. Dwight Howard will bring a positive energy on and off the floor

Dwight Howard did not have the best reputation through much of his career. Many viewed him as a locker room headache with all his antics and unserious behavior. Nonetheless, it seems like fans have grown to love Howard's personality, especially when he went to play in Taiwan last season.

Howard's presence in the locker room should help ease whatever tension, drama, and changes this Warriors franchise has gone through over the past couple of years. NBA players have said that defending a championship and that, along with other things that transpired during the 2022-23 season, clearly took its toll on Golden State.

Howard should be able to help bring a positive energy for the entire organization. His infectious personality may not be for everyone, but he is certainly someone who could lighten the mood. The Warriors have placed a lot of pressure on themselves with their desire to win another championship. Sometimes, adding a guy like Howard who can bring in good vibes to ease things a bit can make a ton of difference.