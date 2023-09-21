The Golden State Warriors have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA, but critics say their championship window is in the process of closing. The Warriors' are in need of a big man to snag rebounds for a team loaded with top notch shooters, and former Lakers champion Dwight Howard could be their man.

Warriors fans were shocked to find out Damian Lillard of the Blazers called himself a better point guard than Stephen Curry. A rival with the Lakers explained from a first-person perspective why Curry is so incredibly difficult to guard.

The Warriors open training camp on October 2 in the Bay Area. According to reporter Jason Dumas on X, the team's veterans have signed off on the idea of bringing Howard home to the NBA from Taiwan, where he played last season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The rumor has been viewed nearly 40,000 times after being posted in the wake of Howard's two-day interview process with GM Mike Dunleavy and Coach Steve Kerr's team.

Source: Dwight Howard has wrapped up his two-day interview process with the Warriors. A decision could come as soon as today. The vets have signed off on the idea of bringing Dwight into the fold. He will now head to LA to workout with Draymond & CP3 on Thursday. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 21, 2023

Last season the Warriors finished 53-29, good for third place in the NBA's Western Conference. They were eliminated by a bigger, more physical team in Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA postseason as Jordan Poole struggled and Klay Thompson wasn't quite able to return to his championship form from years gone by.

The Warriors' regular season begins against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on October 24 at 10 p.m. ET. If Howard is able to play, he could log major minutes for a team lacking in true centers following the trade of James Wiseman to Detroit last season.

“That's all I need now, sign him. If we don't sign him Steve is allergic to bigs,” one fan said on NBA Twitter.

Howard last played for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan's T1 League and played for the Lakers in 2021-2022, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. He is 37 years old.