The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Warriors-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Warriors are 22-25 this season, and they have won three of their last four wins. They have played the 76ers once this season, and they won that game by 12 points. In the win, Steph Curry led the team with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 49 points, six assists, and 12 rebounds, as well. The Warriors shot 55.7 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three in the game. Wiggins is dealing with an ankle injury, so he is questionable for the game.

The 76ers are 30-19 this season, but they have lost four of their last five games, including their last two. In their loss against the Warriors, Tobias Harris led the team with 26 points. Tyrese Maxey was not active in the game, and Joel Embiid scored just 14 points on 5-18 shooting. As a team, the 76ers shot 45.9 percent from the field, and 43.3 percent from three. The bad news for the 76ers is they will be without Joel Embiid until early April, so they do not have their MVP big man.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-76ers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -158

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors-76ers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Warriors do not have a good record, but they eighth in points per game this season. They have been able to score a lot of points, which is not a surprise. With Steph Curry, the Warriors are a threat to put up a big game at any time. Golden State does need their role players to start playing a little better, but Curry is the main reason for their scoring. If the Warriors, and Steph Curry, can have a similar game as the first time they played the 76ers, they will cover the spread.

When the Warriors score 115+ points in a game, they are 17-12 this season. They average a little more than that per game, so they should be able to get to that mark. Golden State has already put up 119 points once on the 76ers, as well. If they can just find a way to continue that scoring, they will win this game.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers are without Joel Embiid, so they need to find a way to make up for the loss. Embiid was the leading scorer in the NBA, so it is a huge hit for Philadelphia. However, the 76ers do still have Maxey, Harris, and Kelly Oubre Jr. Maxey is the player that will need to have a great game. Without Embiid, Maxey has averaged 26.3 points per game. The 76ers need Maxey to have a great game if they want to cover the spread, but it is definitely a possibility.

Final Warriors-76ers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. However, when it comes down to Curry vs. Maxey, my money is Curry. I will take the Warriors to win this game.

Final Warriors-76ers Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (-158), Over 235 (-110)