Andre Iguodala became a very unlikely NBA Finals MVP in 2015 when the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their first NBA title since 1975. His teammate, Stephen Curry, was the regular season MVP that year and averaged 26 points per game in the 2015 Finals. Many fans believe the award should have been Curry's, or even LeBron James'; Iguodala gave his honest opinion on winning the award on Gilbert Arenas' podcast.

Stephen Curry was ROBBED of the 2015 Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/uibkIFLmu7 — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) May 26, 2023

“Steph deserved one before the one he got,” Iguodala said. “If it was mine, cool. I know the impact I had on the game. I don't need anybody to tell me that I did.”

Steph was robbed we all know that. — Ali Mohamed (@ali_mohamed77) August 18, 2023

Iguodala's primary role on that Golden State team was defending LeBron James, and he was rewarded for his efforts. However, it isn't exactly like Iguodala locked him up in that series. LeBron still averaged roughly 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, stealing two wins from an obviously superior Warriors team.

Reminder of the Day: Lebron James should have won the 2015 Finals MVP 👑45.8 MIN

👑35.8 PTS

👑13.3 REB

👑8.8 REB Without Kyrie and Kevin Love, Lebron put on the best performance in Finals history against the warriors🤯👀 pic.twitter.com/bpErH95Uuz — Lebron’s Burner (@legoatjames_6) February 21, 2023

Curry was knocked for playing beneath his own standard in that series, but that's not what the award is about. Even if he wasn't on his A-game, Curry was still obviously the best and “most valuable” player on the Warriors in that series. The numbers speak for themselves.

If anyone other than Curry were to win the 2015 Finals MVP, it should have been LeBron James. No player has won the Finals MVP award as a member of the losing team since Jerry West in the 1969 Finals.