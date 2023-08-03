DeMarcus Cousins is not impressed with the Golden State Warriors' Chris Paul trade. In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Cousins explained that he doesn't believe the Warriors' decision to swap Jordan Poole for Chris Paul will make Golden State a better team in the 2023-2024 NBA season.

“I'm going to be honest,” Cousins said. “I didn't understand the Chris Paul trade. Then I looked at it as if maybe this is just a contract thing. Maybe they want to free up the books for the next season. But as far as it being about basketball, the x's and o's on the court, I don't really see that elevating the Golden State Warriors, to be honest.”

“I didn’t understand the Chris Paul trade” DeMarcus Cousins had some doubts regarding the Chris Paul trade to Golden State when he spoke with @termineradio and @jumpshot8 #DubNation pic.twitter.com/tBWBKUyQsX — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) August 1, 2023

“He is up in age. You got rid of a young, youthful guy for an aging veteran. And I'm not taking away anything Chris Paul has done throughout his career. I'm just speaking on this stage of his career.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cousins' thought that the decision to trade for Paul was contract-related is likely correct. The Warriors wanted to get out from under Poole's four-year, $128 million contract. Paul only has one year left on his contract before he hits free agency again.

Despite being 14 years older than Poole, Paul was the better player last season. Poole's 20.4 points per game were coupled with inefficient shooting and poor defense. Poole became borderline unplayable in the postseason, averaging 10.3 points per game on 10.4 shots. Paul averaged 13.9 points. 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Cousins isn't alone in his concerns about how Paul will fit on the Warriors' roster. The point guard has pushed back on the idea that he will be coming off the bench. A starting lineup that includes Paul, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, however, would seem to be unlikely.

Cousins played 30 games for the Warriors during their run to the 2019 NBA Finals.