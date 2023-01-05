By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant made waves around the NBA when he recently came out with an audacious claim about not fearing anyone out in the West. You just knew that Draymond Green had to have something to say about that bold statement, and while it may have taken him a couple of weeks to do so, the Golden State Warriors veteran did not disappoint with his epic clap back on the young star.

Dray made sure to address Morant’s slander in a recent episode of his podcast. Green started out by saying how much admiration he has toward the Grizzlies star. However, the four-time NBA champ made it abundantly clear that Memphis has another thing coming for them if they think that they’re going to have a cakewalk in the West:

“I know everybody wanted to hear what I had to say about Ja’s take,” Green said. “… I got a lot of love and respect for Ja. Young leader that makes his guys believe whatever he believes. That’s a very powerful thing as a leader. He got that. Has had it since Day 1, and you can see it glaringly noticeable since the time he set foot in Memphis. I’m not sure he can quite make his guys believe that one.

“… You are fine, Ja. You are. But the Warriors (are) in the West now, champ. So yes, you are fine, Ja. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, that’s a topic for another day.”

As you can see, Draymond Green has nothing but love for Morant. The former Defensive Player of the Year is well aware of how talented this young man is. However, he just wants to remind Morant and the Grizzlies that as of right now, the Warriors are still the defending champs. Green also knows that while Morant might have imbibed this invincible mindset, the rest of his squad might not exactly be on the same page.

As it seems, Dray’s tactic of choice for this particular occasion is to divide and conquer.