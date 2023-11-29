The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "open to keeping" 38-year-old Chris Paul on a cheaper contract next season.

The Golden State Warriors suffered another disheartening defeat Tuesday night when they blew a 24-point lead and lost to the Sacramento Kings, 124-123. Golden State's early-season struggles have opened discussions on whether the Warriors should make drastic changes this season to maximize the prime of Stephen Curry and improve their chances of winning a championship. One popular trade chip for the Warriors is Chris Paul.

However, HoopsHype has learned that the Warriors are reportedly “open to keeping him beyond this season for the right price.”

CP3's $30 million salary for next season is nonguaranteed. As such, the Warriors could bring Chris Paul back for a cheaper contract suitable for his current-day value.

In 18 appearances so far, including 11 games off the bench, Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 39.9 percent from the field. The veteran's production and efficiency from the field may be down, but he has become a calming presence in Golden State's second unit.

The Warriors are currently 8-10 on the season and have lost nine of their last 12 games after starting out the campaign 5-1.

Golden State has the assets to make a splash in the trade market this season. They have some young blue-chippers like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, who could be trade candidates should the Warriors go after a needle-moving star.

However, the question lies in whether they are willing to make such a move. There have been talks about Golden State finally breaking up the Big Three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Thompson, in particular, has found himself in the hot seat of the rumor mill because of his poor play this season.

Golden State is going to be an interesting team to monitor at the trade deadline.