Warriors get rare clowning on NBA Twitter over early downward spiral

That’s now four straight losses for the Golden State Warriors following Thursday’s lackluster effort against the Orlando Magic. The defending champs blew a big lead in this one, only to see their opponents escape with a 130-129 win.

The Warriors are in a real slump right now, and unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter had a field day over it:

Warriors commentator after loss to Heat “There is only one team I feel sorry for and that is Orlando because they’re gonna get it all on Thursday”@OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/QV4QHF1E7v — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 4, 2022

The Warriors blew a 16 point lead and are on a 4 game losing streak pic.twitter.com/61qUaRsP1U — ໊ (@HoodiDrew) November 4, 2022

Stephen Curry did all he could for the Warriors, exploding for 39 points on eight triples. It still wasn’t enough to carry a struggling Dubs side to victory, though:

Stephen Curry tonight: 39 PTS

8 3PM

9 AST

3 REB

59 FG%

81 TS% The Warriors have lost 4-straight games. 3-6 record. pic.twitter.com/H9DyPEBFPF — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) November 4, 2022

That wasn’t all she wrote for the Warriors’ clowning on Twitter. There’s a lot more where that came from, actually.

The Golden State Warriors are 0-5 since Klay Thompson flexed his rings to Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/ez54Agx5QU — ‏َ (@BolWrld) November 4, 2022

to all the bandwagon warrior fans: pic.twitter.com/EhuaUhuHWA — 𝘋𝘋𝘉 ⛈ (@DameDallaBurner) November 4, 2022

The Golden State Warriors… pic.twitter.com/r9yTVx4jpc — Greek God SZN (@MikeBootyholzer) November 4, 2022

One random user was quick to point out that the Warriors are actually just neck and neck with the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment:

The Warriors have more losses than the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Bmk5s5lQeY — ໊ (@HoodiDrew) November 4, 2022

After an 0-5 start, LeBron James and Co. have now won back-to-back games. Momentum is on their side, and if the Warriors lose again on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers could very well overtake them in the standings.

It has been a brutal stretch for the Warriors, no doubt, and it isn’t surprising that their title credentials this season are already being put to question. However, you can’t forget that these are the Golden State Warriors we’re talking about here, and if anyone can dig themselves out of this deep hole, it has to be Steph and the crew. This team has been through adversity in the past, and at this point, it would be very foolish to count them out.