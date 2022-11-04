fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

Warriors get rare clowning on NBA Twitter over early downward spiral

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Warriors,

That’s now four straight losses for the Golden State Warriors following Thursday’s lackluster effort against the Orlando Magic. The defending champs blew a big lead in this one, only to see their opponents escape with a 130-129 win.

The Warriors are in a real slump right now, and unsurprisingly, NBA Twitter had a field day over it:

Stephen Curry did all he could for the Warriors, exploding for 39 points on eight triples. It still wasn’t enough to carry a struggling Dubs side to victory, though:

That wasn’t all she wrote for the Warriors’ clowning on Twitter. There’s a lot more where that came from, actually.

One random user was quick to point out that the Warriors are actually just neck and neck with the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment:

After an 0-5 start, LeBron James and Co. have now won back-to-back games. Momentum is on their side, and if the Warriors lose again on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers could very well overtake them in the standings.

It has been a brutal stretch for the Warriors, no doubt, and it isn’t surprising that their title credentials this season are already being put to question. However, you can’t forget that these are the Golden State Warriors we’re talking about here, and if anyone can dig themselves out of this deep hole, it has to be Steph and the crew. This team has been through adversity in the past, and at this point, it would be very foolish to count them out.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Warriors
JUST IN:
Related Topics