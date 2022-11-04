NBA Twitter sounds alarm bells after Stephen Curry, Warriors lose four straight, drop to 3-6 after loss to Magic

The Golden State Warriors have not begun the season on the right foot, and their latest effort would do nothing to quell the concerns fans and pundits have regarding the performances the defending champions have put out thus far. The Warriors ended up losing their fourth straight game, dropping a close matchup the previously 1-7 Orlando Magic, 130-129, despite yet another insane performance from Stephen Curry, who finished the night with 39 points and nine dimes.

In fact, during the Warriors’ losing streak, Curry has given it his all, having averaged 31.3 points, 8.3 boards, and 7.8 assists to go along with 4.8 threes on 13 attempts a night and an overall 48.8 percent shooting from the field. Simply put, the 2022 Finals MVP is playing some of the best basketball of his career without seeing it amount to something on the win column, prompting NBA Twitter to make calls for the Warriors to surround the four-time champion with help, especially as $140 million man Jordan Poole continues to struggle.

Stephen Curry is no spring chicken, having turned 34 early in the year, but he continues to log heavy minutes in losing efforts. He put in 38 minutes of work against the Magic, after he played a combined 109 minutes during the Warriors’ losses on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, and the Miami Heat.

Warriors fans will be concerned that head coach Steve Kerr simply doesn’t seem to trust his bench at the moment, with James Wiseman logging a mere 10 minutes, Moses Moody 12 minutes, and Poole only 24 minutes. Moreover, Jonathan Kuminga wasn’t even called into action at all.

This is very much unlike the Warriors of last year, when they were able to call on Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica, among others, as high quality role players who could contribute in a pinch.

One additional area of concern for the Warriors will be the fact that they lost three of those four games to teams that aren’t expected to end up atop the standings come the end of the year. The Pistons and Magic, while boasting a plethora of high-potential youngsters, still need time to marinate, while the Warriors also lost to a Hornets team without Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball.

With the turmoil Stephen Curry and the Warriors franchise experienced during the offseason, it was expected that winning would prove to be the catch-all remedy that allows the franchise to move past the Draymond Green punch saga. Nevertheless, it’s still way too early in the season, and if there’s any team that’s proven capable of weathering adversity, it’s the Warriors.