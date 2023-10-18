The foundation of the Golden State Warriors remains to be one person and he goes by the name of Stephen Curry. It is one thing to have a team revolve its schematics on a player's strengths. But, for a whole league with a talent unlike any other and the rest of the world to follow suit, it is different. No other coach would have been the perfect match for Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson than Steve Kerr. The mastermind for the Bay Area team outlined how much love he bears for his star, via SiriusXM NBA.

“I thank my stars every day. Literally every day. The ability to coach Steph right from the beginning is the only reason I’m still here… The guy’s incredible,” Steve Kerr said about getting to mentor Stephen Curry in the Warriors system.

Now, Kerr is not new to championship rings or being part of a dynastic team. He won three with the Chicago Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs. But, getting to run an offense that is very similar to how he operated during his playing days is different. He was able to fully inject his off-ball prowess and sharpshooting persona as he continued to lead the Warriors to success.

There are a lot of things to look forward to and Kerr knows this. He now also gets to coach a generational point guard in Chris Paul alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. It is just heartwarming to see how much of a connection these two have.