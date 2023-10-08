The Golden State Warriors pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason acquiring future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards. Although they lost Jordan Poole as part of that trade, the Warriors are hoping Paul can improve their title chances this season. It's going to be tough though as the Western Conference as whole has gotten stronger. There is no clear cut favorite aside from the Denver Nuggets being the defending champions. With preseason set to get underway, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently admitted that the West is as deep as he's ever seen it as per C.J Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Kerr: "I think the West is deeper than I've ever seen it." — C.J. Holmes 🚀 (@CjHolmes22) October 7, 2023

If the Warriors are hoping to win a title this season, they will have to navigate this tough Western Conference. Aside from the Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns made offseason moves to strengthen their roster. The Los Angeles Clippers are fully healthy. The Minnesota Timberwolves are expecting a huge leap from Anthony Edwards. The Sacramento Kings are another year older and more experienced.

The Western Conference certainly is going to be no walk in the park. But the Warriors have the potential to be a deep team too. A lot of that depends on the development and usage of young players such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Both players saw sporadic playing time and inconsistent roles last season. It's up to Steve Kerr to give them a chance at becoming meaningful contributors for the Warriors. Their potential development significantly raises the Warriors ceiling this year.