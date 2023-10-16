Despite vanquishing the Sacramento Kings in the NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors did not meet their lofty standards last season. Their struggles away from home were reported ad nauseam, chemistry was questioned and their defense was inconsistent. Maybe worst of all, though, the team just became too one-dimensional.

The over reliance on Steph Curry and the Dubs' patented perimeter attack was obvious most of the year, especially against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. In addition to an occasionally stagnant offense, a sharp contrast in free throw attempts allowed LeBron James and company to dethrone the reigning NBA champions.

Head coach Steve Kerr is looking at a couple players to fix the Warriors' biggest problems, including one who is entering the 2023-24 campaign as a complete wild card. “We're not the most athletic team… If [Jonathan Kuminga] can attack the rim and get to the foul line, it makes us a better team,” he told the media after Sunday's 121-115 preseason win over the Kings, via ClutchPoints. “[JK and Andrew Wiggins] can change our team with their athleticism.”

It feels like the organization and fans have been waiting a lifetime for Kuminga to take the next step in his development, but the 21-year-old was only drafted two years ago. Although there has been definite improvement, particularly in 3-point shooting (increased to 37 percent), he has yet to lock down a consistently significant role in the rotation (played six minutes per game in playoffs).

The expectations that come with being a top-10 draft pick has only made Kuminga's transition to the NBA more difficult. But Steve Kerr and the Warriors need him more than ever now.

The team's lack of size and athleticism requires the forward to quickly come into his own. This is a potential make-or-break year for Jonathan Kuminga that could also be crucial in determining how far Golden State goes this season.