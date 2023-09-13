The Warriors have already been reported as hosting a number of NBA veterans for workouts as they look to bolster their roster in the lead-up to the 2023-24 season. Names who have headed to San Francisco to strut their stuff include former Warriors Kent Bazemore and Juan Toscano-Anderson as well as Will Barton and Dewayne Dedmon, but another name has recently joined that list; Derrick Favors.

Many years ago Favors was a number 3 draft pick, and while he never really lived up to the lofty expectations that come with being drafted so high, he has enjoyed a long, solid career in the NBA. Much of that, of course, occurred in Utah, where he played for eight full seasons beginning in 2011 and put together his best seasons in the league. Those came about halfway through his tenure in Salt Lake City, with two consecutive seasons yielding averages of over 16 points and 8 rebounds a game.

The stability which for so long defined him has been notably absent over the past few years – he spent one year in New Orleans, the next back in Utah and the next in Oklahoma City. At the conclusion of the 2021-22 season he was traded to Houston, who subsequently waived him, before being picked up on a 10-day contract by Atlanta which didn't result in a single minute on the court.

Clearly it's been a long time between drinks for Derrick Favors, whose last game in the NBA took place on the 24th of February, 2022. But, somewhat surprisingly, he is still just 32 years of age. And with the Warriors notably lacking any back-up big men behind Kevon Looney – short of the small ball line-ups which they are, admittedly, very comfortable and adept at playing with – Favors could potentially be a good ‘break glass in case of emergency' type option.