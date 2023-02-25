Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson set a record Friday night by becoming the only NBA player to make 12 3-pointers for the second time in the same season. After scoring 42 points in a win over the Houston Rockets, Thompson hopes to have more outstanding shooting performances over the next few months.

“I want to sustain this all the way until June,” Klay Thompson told reporters after the Warriors’ 116-101 victory. “I’ll enjoy it. Celebrate this tonight because I did something that no one else has ever done before.

“I looked at Steph immediately when I did it because that man got all the records, so it’s fun to push the game forward with him. I’m still so hungry to be great. I’ll never be satisfied.”

With Stephen Curry still sidelined because of a leg injury, Thompson carried the Warriors to their first win since the All-Star break. Thompson made 12 of his 17 attempts from 3-point range. Golden State outscored Houston by 32 points with Thompson on the floor. No other Warriors player scored more than 15 points.

Thompson is looking more and more like the All-NBA caliber player he was before a torn ACL and torn Achilles cost him more than two full seasons. The 32-year-old is averaging 21.9 points per game, his best mark since the 2016-2017 season. Thompson is shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

If the Warriors hope to repeat as champions, Thompson will likely have to continue to put up big offensive numbers. Friday’s victory gave Golden State a 30-30 record with just 22 games remaining. The Warriors are the No. 9 seed in the West and only one game in the loss column ahead of the No. 11 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s still uncertain when Curry will be able to return. Until the reigning Finals MVP gets back on the court, the Warriors will be looking toward Thompson to be their No. 1 option on offense.