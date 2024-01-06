Chris Paul was seen nursing his left hand in the third quarter of the Warriors-Pistons game...

In a cruel twist for the struggling Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul had to leave the game against the Detroit Pistons after hurting his left hand.

Midway through the third quarter of Friday's contest, Paul was seen grabbing his left hand in discomfort. He then proceeded head to the locker room, sparking concerns about his status.

Chris Paul grabbing his hand and goes to the locker room pic.twitter.com/7kFgUl1Wxh — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) January 6, 2024

Chris Paul played 23 minutes for the Warriors prior to his worrisome exit. He has tallied eight points, six rebounds, four assists and one block during his time on the floor.

Unfortunately, after some time, the Dubs ruled Paul out, citing a left hand injury, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Chris Paul's impact on the Warriors

Any injury to Chris Paul is a major problem for the Dubs, who are already dealing with the absence of a key figure in Draymond Green (indefinite suspension). Heading to Friday's game, CP3 is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals on 42.1 percent shooting from the field.

The Point God has been pretty solid and stable for the Warriors throughout the season, and he has particularly been impressive in their last five games. Including a 24-point outing against the Dallas Mavericks, Paul has averaged 13.4 points, 3.0 boards and 4.6 assists while shooting 57.1 percent during that span.

Hopes are high that Paul's injury won't bother him moving forward, especially since the Warriors need all the healthy bodies they can get in an attempt to go over .500 and compete for a postseason spot. The Dubs are currently out of the playoff and play-in picture, which is why they can't really afford to go on a slump at this point of the season.