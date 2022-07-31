Draymond Green made all sorts of headlines of late after he claimed that the Golden State Warriors would defeat Michael Jordan’s 1998 Chicago Bulls in a hypothetical matchup. This was obviously a hot take from the outspoken Dubs talisman, and there were more than a few folks out there who disagreed with his bold claim. As it turns out, even Warriors vet Andre Iguodala isn’t taking his teammate’s side here.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner, Iguodala revealed that he has no doubt in his mind that the current-day Warriors wouldn’t stand a chance against MJ in his prime (h/t Charles Eluemuno of sportskeeda)

“I’m picking the Bulls, I’m not even arguing with you because any team with Michael Jordan on it, I’m picking,” Iguodala said.

You can’t overlook the fact that Iguodala plays on the same team that Green said would find success against the Bulls. Even Iggy believes that they wouldn’t.

For those that require context, here’s Green’s initial statement which, let’s just say, ruffled a few feathers:

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

Which side are you taking here? Either way, it’s certainly a polarizing debate that literally has no way of determining the actual outcome.

Andre Iguodala did point out, however, that one of his other teams would have defeated a Michael Jordan-led squad. According to the Warriors veteran, he believes that the 2012 Dream Team would have slain MJ’s 1992 Team USA squad:

“Except for 2012 vs. the ’92 Dream Team,” he said. “I’m not picking the ’92 team, I’m picking us even though the ’92 team had MJ. “I think we are a more talented team, I just think they were a higher level IQ team. The way we shoot the ball though is different though. We shoot the ball very well, like very well.”

That’s another hot take for you right there. Many consider the 1992 Dream Team the greatest basketball team ever assembled. The 2012 iteration was not far behind, though.