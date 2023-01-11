Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns frustrated the Warriors all night long, despite being without Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

In fact, the Warriors’ night just got worse in a night where everything that could go wrong has gone wrong.

With the Warriors down by 15, 107-92, Mikal Bridges made a putback to increase the Suns’ lead to 17. In the ruckus, Andre Iguodala got entangled with Jock Landale on the rebound battle, with the Suns center giving the Warriors forward a nudge towards the out of bounds area just as the ball had landed on Iguodala’s hands following Bridges’ bucket. Iguodala then proceeded to lose the ball all the way to the stands due to his momentum following Landale’s push.

However, the officials thought that Iguodala had chucked the ball on purpose towards the crowd and promptly ejected him from the game. Iguodala, flabbergasted by the officials’ decision, proceeded to jaw at the officials as he continued to question his ejection.

Andre Iguodala gets ejected after getting into it with a referee 👀pic.twitter.com/3BSTXTXhBk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 11, 2023

Did Andre Iguodala toss the ball towards the stands on purpose? It’s difficult to tell. Iguodala didn’t even put any noticeable force if he did, indeed, throw it towards the crowd. Nevertheless, Iguodala’s ejection will only be a mere footnote with the Warriors unable to mount a comeback against the Suns en route to a 125-113 loss at home.