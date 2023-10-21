On Friday, former Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala announced his retirement from the NBA. Iguodala spent 19 seasons in the association, eight of which were with the Warriors, helping the team win four NBA championships during his tenure there.

Some have wondered whether Iguodala's contributions to both the Warriors and various other NBA franchises were enough to warrant a Hall of Fame selection at some point down the line.

Multi-time All Star point guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, for his part, certainly has an opinion on the debate.

“HOFer,” wrote Young on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Andre Iguodala had one of the most unique careers in recent NBA history. He established himself as a “go-to guy” of sorts during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, before ultimately agreeing to take a reduced role with the Warriors when he signed there in 2013. For most of his Golden State tenure, Iguodala came off of the bench, providing a unique balance of playmaking and defense to help stabilize a dynamic Warriors roster.

However, perhaps the most notable stint of his career occurred when he was inserted into the starting lineup during the 2015 Finals to guard LeBron James, “holding” the King to 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists on the series, which Golden State won in six games.

For his efforts, Iguodala was named the Finals MVP in one of the most controversial selections in recent memory.

Whether or not Iguodala does eventually get the Hall of Fame nod, Warriors fans won't soon forget the contributions he made to the franchise's dynasty.