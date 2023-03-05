Golden State Warriors fans know that Stephen Curry had to make the conscious decision to take a step back for Kevin Durant when he arrived in 2016.

Adding one of the few players in the league on the same level as Curry could have brought friction when it came to determining the team hierarchy. But instead of getting muddled into all that, the Warriors icon let KD share in the spotlight without any hesitation.

Outside observers have made note of that, particularly in hindsight as the banners now hang above the rafters at Chase Center. Andre Iguodala confirmed it with his own first-hand account of Steph Curry actively accepting a reduced role if it meant more success for the team. Iggy was candid about it on a recent sitdown with Shannon Sharpe.

“I think Steph took a back seat every year,” said the Warriors vet. “I’m talking about stats-wise, numbers-wise, attempts-wise. … Steph was the one that sacrificed the most. How many more threes would he have if KD didn’t come along?”

As Iguodala saw it, it’s still not talked about enough how there was virtually “never” an issue throughout that three-year span. After all, nobody wants to read headlines about things working out harmoniously. Controversy and conflict is often what sells. There’s hardly been a superstar as massive that’s been less riddled with controversy than Steph Curry has been for the Warriors.

“No one talks about he never complained. Never had an issue. Never talked about his brand. His brand possibly could have took a hit. He wasn’t quite selling as many shoes. He just kept it all in stride because he just knew the bigger picture, man. When you win, everything else is going to come how it’s supposed to come.”

With last year’s championship and first NBA Finals MVP award, Stephen Curry was able to pad part of his legacy away from the shadow of Kevin Durant. The winning has been all that matters to Curry. That mindset has rewarded him in spades.