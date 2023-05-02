Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Never count out the champions. Despite being the defending champs, only a handful of people seemed to take the Golden State Warriors seriously. After all, they were extremely inconsistent during the entire season. Despite that, Golden State managed to take out the streaking Sacramento Kings in seven games. Are the Warriors back to being contenders now? According to Andrew Wiggins, the answer is yes, per his interview with Sam Amick.

Andrew Wiggins: “Oh, a hundred percent we can do it. We’ve got the pieces. We know we got the coaching for it. We’ve got the fans. I feel like we’re in good shape. I feel like this series has prepared us, because this was tough. It was a dogfight, every game. It was hard.”

The Warriors went seven games with the Kings for a reason. For all of the inexperience and flaws of Sacramento, they went at Golden State with everything they got. In fact, the Dubs even went down 0-2 in the series before tying the series up at 2-2. From there, it was a battle to stay on top, and the champions emerged.

Crucial to their success this postseason is Wiggins’ return from his absence. The star Warriors forward was gone for an extended period due to the health of his father. In his return to the playoffs, Wiggins is back to providing a healthy dose of scoring and rebounding to the Dubs. His 18 and 6 points and rebounds per game helped GSW survive the Beam Team.

Now, Wiggins and the Warriors will face a familiar foe: LeBron James and the Lakers. Wiggins will most likely be tasked with guarding LeBron for most of the Game. Can the former All-Star continue his excellent form?