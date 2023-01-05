By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like it’s not only Stephen Curry who could make his return to the Golden State Warriors soon. Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with an adductor injury and a non-COVID illness, could be back as early as this week up to the next.

The Warriors made the announcement in a massive injury update on Wednesday, which also included details on the injuries of Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman.

Wiggins has missed the past 14 games–10 due to his adductor strain and four due to the non-COVID illness–but the Warriors revealed he is now back to doing live practice as he works on getting back to game shape. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the week, putting him in position to possibly suit up on Saturday against the Orlando Magic or next Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Golden State has certainly missed Wiggins’ presence on both offense and defense, so his return is going to be a massive boost to the team as they try to climb back at the top of the West.

There’s a real possibility that Stephen Curry could come back after or at the same time as Andrew Wiggins as well, with the sharpshooter set to be re-evaluated on Saturday. Bob Myers did indicate that there’s hope Steph could be activated when they go on their road trip against the San Antonio Spurs next Friday.

With all these positive injury news, the outlook on the Warriors’ short-term future are only going to improve. While they have largely struggled earlier in the season, a fully healthy lineup could exactly be the catalyst they need to turn things around.