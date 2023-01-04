By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.

Steph Curry headlines the Warriors’ players listed as out on the team’s official injury report for Wednesday’s game. Joining him are Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green. Andre Iguodala is out due to injury management, too, just as he’s been since the 2022-23 season tipped off in mid-October.

Curry’s status comes as no surprise. He’s still recovering from a left shoulder subluxation suffered on December 14th against the Indiana Pacers, and Golden State is set to provide an update on his status toward returning in coming days. The reigning Finals MVP has missed the Warriors’ last nine games, a stretch they’ve gone a stunning 6-3, buttressed by the comforts of Chase Center.

Wiggins has been sidelined even longer than Curry, out since a December 3rd win over the Chicago Bulls in which he dropped 36 points and eight three-pointers. He was originally shelved due to a right adductor strain, and Golden State was optimistic he’d return for its highlight anticipated holiday matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Wiggins missed the Warriors’ rousing victory on Christmas, though, and has been fighting an illness ever since.

Kuminga played key roles in successive wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers last week, continuing to find his niche as a defense-first finisher off the bench. The 20-year-old is out versus Detroit with a sprained right foot, just as he was on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. Wiseman didn’t play against Portland or Detroit, nagged by a left foot sprain incurred while playing 3-on-3 in practice before the Blazers game. He’s considered day-to-day. Green last played on December 18th, still out with an infection in his right leg.

Expect Steve Kerr to roll out the same skeleton crew he did in that epic double overtime win over Atlanta, when Golden State went nine-deep with a bench of Anthony Lamb, Ty Jerome, Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo will continue to start in place of Curry and Wiggins.

The Warriors and Pistons tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (PST) from Chase Center, where the defending champions will look to extend their league-best home record to 18-2.