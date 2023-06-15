Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, landed in hot water recently after social media users didn't take kindly to her rather inappropriate and insensitive joke about cheating.

During an appearance on “Girl Chat,” Ayesha seemingly made a joke about infidelity when a shirtless male waiter came out to serve them drinks. The Curry matriarch then joked about taking her wedding ring off, and when she couldn't, she tried to put it further down so it's not visible.

Of course she did it all for fun, but plenty of viewers and Stephen Curry fans didn't like her action that was broadcasted for many to see. While she's clearly joking, many thought it wasn't the right time to do so. Not to mention that many found it insensitive that she's poking fun at something that destroyed plenty of families.

“Ugh. I liked Ayesha. Even at one point she was a role model. This is disappointing. Marriage vows and fidelity aren’t a joke. Fake taking your ring off or pushing it back on further (can’t tell) is so wild to me. I think she’s a beautiful woman just took it too far with this,” Twitter user @adarathexplorer wrote.

A Twitter account also tried to ask its followers who is worse between the controversial Brittany Mahomes–wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes–and Ayesha. Another commenter that goes by the handle @NoMoreMatrix said, “People may find Mahomes wife annoying but there's no questions about her loyalty and devotion to he and their family. Can we absolutely say the same about Ayesha?”

“You can win 5 championships, make hundreds of millions of dollars, toned muscles, president and ex president of the country knows you, all the girls want you around the world, Lebron is jealous of your game but you still can’t satisfy Ayesha curry,” a third critic called @NbaWhiteBoye added.

Here are more reactions to Ayesha's viral video:

It remains to be seen if Stephen Curry will react to the video, though it's unlikely the Warriors star will do. Ayesha Curry has yet to respond to the backlash as well, though she might want for the criticisms to die down for a bit before firing back at the haters.