It was a brutal loss for the Golden State Warriors as they fell to the Memphis Grizzlies by 51 points, 144-93, as it was a historic night negatively where both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined to make zero shots from the field. As it was undoubtedly a stunning blowout for the Warriors, Curry and Green give their first reactions to their goose eggs and how their season is going so far.

Curry and Green not making a shot was the first time for them, which encapsulated what was a dreadful game for Golden State as they lost their third straight game and now have been defeated nine out of their last 11 contests. Green specifically did not make any of his four attempts and wouldn't fill the stat sheet elsewhere except for one steal, as he gave credit to Memphis' defense, according to ESPN.

“Damn, that happen,” Green said. “Oh s—. That's crazy … they did a good job. Give them some credit.”

Looking at the superstar in Curry, he would have an uncharacteristic night, not making any of his seven shot attempts, six of them being from deep, He would finish with two points on two made free throws along with three rebounds and one assist as he ‘never thought” he would hear a statistic like that in his career.

“First time for everything, right?” Curry said. “I never thought that would be a situation or a result of the game. From the very jump, they kind of punched us in the mouth. We didn't have an answer…That was kind of embarrassing.”

Golden State struggled from the very beginning, trailing 13-2 to start, which ballooned to a 31-point deficit later in the game and eventually up to a whopping 46 points when the starters came out of the game.

Stephen Curry likes “the vibes” around Warriors after humbling loss

The Grizzlies would even achieve history of their own, making a franchise-high 27 three-pointers as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks about the “humbling night.”

“It was just a humbling night all around,” Kerr said. “I mean, they took it to us. They were great. We just couldn't get anything going.

“… You lose by 51. That's humbling. So what I know about this team, this is the second time we've been blown out. We got blown out in Cleveland early in the season, so I know who we are. I know what our team is about. I know we've got competitors. I know we're going to bounce back, and we're going to regroup, so I'm not concerned about that. But we've got a lot of work to do to execute.”

Even with the deflating loss, Curry would say that he “likes the vibes” of the team right now as it could serve as a reality check for the group who came out to a 12-3 start to the season.

“We are going to keep saying it because I genuinely believe it: We are better than what we have been playing,” Curry said. “We are better than what we have shown tonight. The vibes are way better. It's nice to say it, but you got to do something about it, and I feel like we can. Just wait and see.”

The Warriors are 14-12, with their next game being against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.