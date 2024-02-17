Stephen Curry is a great role model.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been rolling of late after what was a horrific start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors have now won eight out of ten games heading into the All-Star break–where Curry will be participating in multiple festivities from Indianapolis–and have reestablished themselves in postseason position in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture, currently sitting in tenth in the conference.

Part of the reason for the Warriors' resurgence has been the impressive play of rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, who recently replaced future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson in the Golden State starting lineup, and now, Podziemski is getting one hundred percent real on how Curry has influenced him to be better.

“All those things that I watch him do on a daily basis, and how he's able to control all of the stuff being the player he is is something I want to be when I'm in his shoes,” said Podziemski, per ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (Via the NBA.)

While he may not be quite the shooter that Stephen Curry is, Curry's influence can be seen in the way Podziemski relentlessly attacks the paint, as well as in his leadership skills with some of his Warriors teammates, displaying impressive maturity for such a young player.

In any case, both Curry and Podziemski are currently in Indianapolis–Podziemski will take part in the Rising Stars game, while Curry will participate in the NBA All-Star game Sunday evening.