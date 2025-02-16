There must be something in that Bay Area water. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Buddy Hield took part in the 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday evening and although he didn't end up winning the event, Hield tied teammate Stephen Curry for the most points in a single round with 31, per Brett Siegel:

“Buddy Hield just got 31 points in the opening round of the three-point contest, tied for the most in any round by any player with Stephen Curry (2021).”

Hield came out red-hot in the opening round but alongside Darius Garland, ended up losing to Miami Heat star Tyler Herro. Regardless, Hield put himself in impressive company with Steph, who is undoubtedly the best shooter to ever live. He's probably learned a thing or two playing with Curry this season, too.

The Bahamas native joined the Warriors last offseason in a six-team trade and he's been a nice addition. The ex-Oklahoma Sooner is averaging 11.5 points on 36% shooting from downtown. Golden State needed another piece that can make it rain from long range after losing Klay Thompson and although Hield isn't Klay, he's done a respectable job filling his place.

The second half of the campaign will be important for the Warriors. Swinging a trade for Jimmy Butler has already paid dividends, with the early glimpses of the Steph-Jimmy duo showing promise. Golden State sits in 10th place at the moment but just 3.5 games out of sixth place for the final Western Conference playoff spot, so not all is lost quite yet.

The Dubs won three of their last four heading into the ASG break and hopefully, they can make a run at the postseason. Hield shooting the rock well and Butler doing his thing will be key. They're back in action on Friday evening against the Sacramento Kings.