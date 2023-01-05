By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night. After Klay Thompson hit a clutch three-pointer to tie the game up with one second remaining, Saddiq Bey responded with a buzzer-beating three to give Detroit the win, 122-119.

On Wednesday, a powerful storm hit the Bay Area. Heavy wind gusts and rain resulted in some trees falling down in the area. So, after Golden State’s loss, a reporter jokingly asked Thompson, a boat owner, if he would ever drive his boat in such harsh conditions. Thompson provided the following hilarious response via HoopsHype and referenced the 2000 film The Perfect Storm, starring George Clooney:

“I could, but that’s just not ideal. I mean, have you seen ‘The Perfect Storm’? It doesn’t end well, so I’m not trying to do that. But she is a beast, but it’s just too bumpy.”

Klay Thompson, 32, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Warriors. He’s averaging 20.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 31 appearances this season (30 starts). While Thompson is shooting the ball better lately after a slow start to the 2022-23 campaign, his field goal percentage is still quite low compared to his standards. He’s converting just 41.5% of his total shots thus far, the lowest field goal percentage of his pro career by a wide margin.

The Warriors have a few days off before their next game, as they won’t play until Saturday when Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the Orlando Magic come to town.