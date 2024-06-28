The Golden State Warriors are widely perceived to be on the downside of their time as championship contenders, and point guard Chris Paul on the downside of his career. The household name, State Farm pitchman and wily veteran is still owned a princely sum for his upcoming 2024-2025, however, which prompted a decision that was announced on Friday.

The Paul news came amid a Paul reaction to the Lakers selecting Bronny James. The possibility of Paul heading to New Orleans or Los Angeles was also discussed.

The latest news may surprise some fans based on the timing alone.

Paul Agrees to Push Back Date On Guaranteed Salary

Paul agreed to push back the guaranteed date on his $30 million salary for the 2024-2025 to June 30 according to NBA league sources as reported on by Chris Haynes on X. The move occurred as today's deadline for the decision arrived, and was first reported on by the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report.

The news came amid word that both Andrew Wiggins and Paul are being “aggressively” shopped on the trade market as the Warriors seek to retool their fading former championship caliber roster on the fly and could signal that Paul is on his way out of Golden State.

The Warriors are also reportedly interested in signing Clippers star Paul George according to ESPN commentator and NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“There years at a little bit less than the max contract, and Paul George, frankly, wants four years,” Windhorst said.

“He wants a full out max and there are a number of teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, who are prepared to trade for them,” he added, also stating that Golden State is one of them.

Paul's Subpar 2023 Campaign

Paul averaged less than ten points per game last season and shot 44.1 percent from the field, a solid but unspectacular total. He dished out 6.8 assists in limited minutes but was not his usual self in terms of offensive efficiency and effectiveness on defense. Passing to Stephen Curry, who had another MVP caliber season, is a big part of the reason for his high assists totals.

Steve Kerr has talked about the Warriors' championship window closing and the age of guys like Paul and Stephen Curry is a big reason why. Stephen Curry and Chris Paul seem to pair well together in the Warriors' backcourt but Paul's window for being an effective NBA player appears to be closing fast.

Paul turned 39 years old this May. Barring a Tom Brady-esque rise to prominence in his 40s, his days as a frontline NBA player appear numbered which is part of the reason why Golden State appears to be shopping him.

With such an astronomical contract figure it is going to be difficult for Steve Kerr's Warriors to find a buyer, although the New Orleans Pelicans may be interested according to recent rumors.