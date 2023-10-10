In the NBA, once players retire, they often stick around the game of basketball in one way or another. One common outlet to keep basketball in their lives involves becoming a coach, as they already have a firm understanding of the game, and can relate to the struggles players endure throughout the course of the season. One such player who could end up fitting that bill is Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul.

Paul has been one of the top point guards in the NBA since he entered the league back in the 2005-06 season, and many folks believe that he would make a great coach should he want to be one once he retires. That group includes a lot of current general managers in the NBA, as Paul was picked as the player who would make the best head coach in the future if that's what he wanted to do once he retires.

1. Chris Paul, Golden State – 20%

T-2. Mike Conley, Minnesota – 13%

T-2. Garrett Temple, Toronto – 13%

4. T.J. McConnell, Indiana – 10%

T-5. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 7%

T-5. Fred VanVleet, Houston – 7%

Other names on this list make a lot of sense, but Paul takes the cake here pretty easily, and it's not hard to see why. As a point guard, you have an idea of how your own team and the opposing team set things up on both offense and defense, which is a skillset that would quickly translate to coaching. Paul is likely focused on trying to win a title with the Warriors this upcoming season, but if he can't win one as a player, maybe he could do it as a coach once he retires.