James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has spoken out on the future of his team’s core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

In the wake of the Warriors’ Game 4 loss on Monday, which put them in a 3-1 hole in their Western Conference Semifinals match-up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kerr made it clear that he still believes his aging core still has plenty left to give.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game about the prospect of this being the end for them, Kerr said: “That’s never crossed my mind. I’ve played on those Bulls teams, The Last Dance…I don’t feel that way about this team at all. I think Steph, Klay and Draymond, they’ve got lots to give for years to come. I never even stopped to give that a second thought.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kerr would clearly be loathed to agree that this is the end for his team, but nonetheless it’s an emphatic response from the four-time championship coach. Draymond Green is the youngest of the trio having just turned 33, while Klay Thompson is a month older and Stephen Curry is 35.

If they are ultimately knocked out by the Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Warriors fans, at least, will no doubt view it as a premature exit just a year removed from a championship. And, invariably, when a team with as many aging veterans as the Warriors have underperforms, they will be on the receiving end of plenty of question marks about their future.

For Steve Kerr, however, that’s a problem for another day. There’s no doubting Curry is still playing brilliant basketball, while Thompson is closer than he has been for a long time to his best and Green’s versatility and IQ is still pivotal to this team. They won’t be around forever, but if their head coach is to be believed, this dynastic group still has many good years in them yet.