With Damian Lillard in a bit of waiting game amid the stagnation of trade talks between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers, the 33-year old point guard is fulfilling some side quests off the court first, releasing some new music into the world. Recently, Lillard, going by his rapper name Dame D.O.L.L.A, released a 15-track album titled “Don D.O.L.L.A”. And it seems like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is a fan of his point guard peer's work.

While Curry was lifting some weights, one of Lillard's newest songs, “The Way It Goes” (track four on the newest album), was blaring in the background. And Lillard certainly did not let the Warriors star's choice of workout music go unnoticed.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Damian Lillard shouted out Stephen Curry for listening to his new music, even giving him a salute for doing so.

“🫡 @StephenCurry30 Playing “The Way It Goes” in the weight room. 💿 https://music.empi.re/dondolla,” Lillard wrote.

There has certainly been mutual respect between Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard that has been built over the years, what with their repeated heated battles on the court. Their 2016, 2017 and 2019 playoff tussles immediately come to mind. And this just goes to cement the positive relationship the Warriors star has with the Oakland native.

With Curry's show of love towards Lillard's music, fans applauded the Warriors star for his continued support towards his peers — even in their off-court pursuits.

Steph respects his peers. Always showing love. — Kyrie’s Tribesman🤞🏾 (@NevaMiss24) August 23, 2023

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) August 23, 2023

Others, however, were not comfortable with Damian Lillard's fraternization with the Warriors star.

we don’t fuck wit the opps dame… https://t.co/6uUIHHF83t — . (@N0TCN0N81) August 23, 2023

STOP POSTING OPPS DAME — ⛈️ (@ClassyDameFan) August 23, 2023

Whatever the case may be, it's always a positive to see NBA players lift each other up — leaving all the competitive fire they have against each other on the court.