Who are the best players in the NBA? It seems like basketball fans are always asking this question before a new season, which is why everyone always throws together their list of the Top 100 NBA players.

In the first installment of ClutchPoints' Top 100 players list entering the 2024-25 NBA season, the first chunk of players in the #100 to #76 range were revealed. Key secondary talents such as Kyle Kuzma, Jonathan Kuminga, Klay Thompson, and Herb Jones all found themselves making the list of the Top 100 players in the NBA ahead of the season because of the value they bring and impact they make every single night for their respective teams.

ClutchPoints' 2024-25 NBA Top 100 players:

Just because you aren't a star doesn't mean you can't bring value, and that is especially true for many players featured on the Top 100 list. Unlike the #100 to #76 list, the next wave of players who rank #75 through #51 inside the Top 100 feature plenty of names that we have seen in the All-Star Game before. Not to mention, several rising stars and impactful secondary talents continue to make the list.

With the 2024-25 NBA season right around the corner, it is time to once again dissect the talent that exists and come up with a list of the Top 100 players in the league right now. That is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints.

Here is who finds themselves ranked #75 through #51 ahead of the new season:

75. Josh Hart – SF/PF – New York Knicks

There is no argument that can be made against Josh Hart being one of the best “glue guys” in the entire league. Hart holds things together for the New York Knicks, and his importance can't be measured simply because he does everything for his team on the court. Perhaps his greatest quality is being able to outrebound any other player on the court as a 6'4″ wing. His 8.3 rebounds per game average during the 2023-24 season ranked tied for 20th in the league, and he trailed only Luka Doncic (9.2 RPG), for the highest rebounding average by a non-frontcourt player. Hart is the heart and soul of the Knicks, no pun intended, and he will be the reason his team potentially makes a deep postseason run.

74. Tyler Herro – SG – Miami Heat

For some reason, Tyler Herro receives a lot of the blame for the Miami Heat's struggles through the years. It is very unjust to point the finger at Herro because when he is healthy, he plays at a borderline All-Star-level. Unfortunately for Herro, he missed 40 games last season due to injury, yet he still managed to average 20.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in the 42 games he played in. Herro has proven to be the Heat's second-best scorer next to Jimmy Butler, which is why he deserves a lot more respect than he gets. There should be no questions about Herro's future with Miami and him being this high in the Top 100 players rankings.

73. Jaden McDaniels – SF/PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert gets all the attention for the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-rated defense, yet Jaden McDaniels may be the one to thank for this. McDaniels has grown tenfold since joining the Timberwolves, and he has been an essential part of their success because of his ability to defend every position. Not to mention, McDaniels also causes a lot of headaches for teams because he can disrupt plays with his 7-foot wingspan on the wing. If he can improve from the perimeter, specifically in the corner where the T-Wolves keep him offensively, McDaniels will start to be considered one of the best 3-and-D players in the league.

72. Brandon Miller – SF – Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller burst onto the scenes for the Charlotte Hornets last season after he was selected second overall behind Victor Wembanyama. Of course, Miller never had a shot at beating Wemby for the Rookie of the Year award, but it likely would've been his if the young French star didn't exist. Without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets turned to Miller, and the rookie helped lead the offense as a primary scoring option and secondary facilitator, averaging 17.3 points and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range. At 21 years old, the sky is truly the limit for what Miller is going to be able to achieve. It would not be a shock if he ascends to All-Star status in the next couple of years, hence his Top 100 rating.

71. Immanuel Quickley – PG – Toronto Raptors

One of the more underrated guards in the league inside the Top 100 is Immanuel Quickley, and this is likely due to the fact that he was utilized as the Knicks' sixth man for years. Now that he is the primary point guard for the Toronto Raptors, Quickley has proven that he can be a dependable offensive weapon. Quickley was awarded a five-year, $175 million contract after averaging 18.6 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range in the 38 games he played with the Raptors last season. Expect to see the 25-year-old continue to grow from the perimeter as both a shooter and facilitator alongside Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

70. Anfernee Simons – PG/SG – Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons is another guard in this league that doesn't get enough appreciation because his team hasn't been all that good. Since Damian Lillard was traded, Simons has become the focal point of the Portland Trail Blazers' offense. While he still has room to grow, Simons has proven that he has the ability to not only create space for himself but his teammates as well. The key to the young guard really elevating his play is not always having to dictate his team's flow on offense and instead be comfortable playing off the ball as a shooter, where he shot 38.5 percent from deep last season. It will be interesting to watch Simons this season, especially since he could gain some attention on the trade market.

69. Michael Porter Jr. – SF/PF – Denver Nuggets

Due to the fact that Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic take up all of the spotlight for the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. is oftentimes an afterthought from a fan's perspective. However, if it wasn't for Porter's three-point shooting and rebounding abilities, Denver wouldn't have their 2023 title. Porter is a really solid player in the Top 100 rankings due to his ability to rise up over any defender and knock down numerous shots from the perimeter. While there are questions about his defense, Porter can really get going from deep. If he can step up at times defensively, then this will solve a lot of the problems the Nuggets will have without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

68. Brook Lopez – C – Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez deserves a lot of credit for the way he changed as a player over the course of his career. In his prime, Lopez was a back-to-the-basket type of big man who really focused on playing in the low-post on offense. Now, he has not only become one of the best rim protectors, but Lopez has developed a really solid perimeter shooting game. The 36-year-old big man is still one of the more serviceable centers in the league, and he is an essential part of the Milwaukee Bucks' success on both ends of the floor. Last season, Lopez ranked third in total blocks and blocks per game.

67. Nic Claxton – C – Brooklyn Nets

Another big man that has evolved into a fierce rim protector is Nic Claxton. Now that Mikal Bridges is gone, Claxton finds himself as the focal point for the Brooklyn Nets, which is a surprising spot for him seeing as many weren't sure if he was going to truly earn a roster spot in Brooklyn when he first joined the organization. The growth Claxton has shown through the years is vast, and he is comfortably a Top 100 player in the league. The scary thing about Claxton is that he is still growing on both sides of the court. Already being one of the best finishers around the rim and a double-double threat every night, the next step in Claxton's journey will be expanding his game to the perimeter as a shooter and passer. As far as the pick-and-roll game goes, good luck stopping Claxton if the ball is thrown his way.

66. Myles Turner – C – Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner is one of the more underappreciated centers, not just in the Top 100 rankings but in the entire NBA. Every year, Turner ends up finishing near the top of the league in blocked shots, yet he has never once been voted to the All-Defensive team. Perhaps his missed time due to injuries has something to do with this, but Turner has proven to be an essential part of the Indiana Pacers, a team that recently made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Just because he isn't a star doesn't mean that Turner can't step up and lead his team to victories. This is what the veteran does, and his play-hard-no-matter-what mentality has helped mold this gritty Pacers team.

65. Zach LaVine – SG – Chicago Bulls

Even though his contract is one that no team in the league wants, including the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine can still be a valuable player. Injuries limited the two-time All-Star to only 25 games last season, as he averaged 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in said contests. The one thing that has always made LaVine a unique player on the wing is his athleticism. Not only can he push the pace in transition, but LaVine has been really solid as a perimeter shooter who can find ways to get open without having the ball in his hands. Now that Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan are gone, LaVine is primed for a bounce-back year as the Bulls look to spend time developing some of their youthful players.

64. CJ McCollum – SG – New Orleans Pelicans

One of the biggest question marks in the Western Conference is the New Orleans Pelicans. Zion Williamson's health has been a mystery, Brandon Ingram's commitment has been challenged, and now CJ McCollum's role is undefined after the team acquired Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. No matter what his usage looks like, McCollum will always be a dependable scorer on the perimeter in the shooting guard position. Perhaps he will be even better for the Pelicans now that he can play off the ball a lot more and defer to both Murray and Williamson. The veteran guard shot 42.9 percent from deep last season, the highest perimeter shooting percentage of his career. Expect to see a lot more shot attempts from three for McCollum this upcoming year.

63. Jerami Grant – SF/PF – Portland Trail Blazers

It is tough to come up with a ranking for Jerami Grant in the Top 100 simply because his role is always changing for a Blazers team that has no direction. While he looks like a star at times and his team's top option, Grant would likely be a secondary star on a contending team. Nonetheless, Grant has had some of the best years of his career in a Blazers uniform, and he has turned himself into a real scoring threat off the dribble. Once again, Grant will see himself coming up in trade rumors ahead of February's trade deadline, as his skills are too valuable to waste in Portland.

62. Fred VanVleet – PG – Houston Rockets

In his first season with the Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet averaged 17.4 points and 8.1 assists while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range in 73 total games, all of which he started. While his scoring was down compared to years past with the Raptors, VanVleet averaged a career-high in assists and became a leader for one of the youngest locker rooms in the league. With young talents like Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and others, VanVleet will continue to lead by example and possibly take the Rockets back to the playoffs for the first time during the 2019-20 season. The only thing that matters to the 30-year-old is winning, and he has embraced his role in Houston.

61. Jarrett Allen – C – Cleveland Cavaliers

Like so many others on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen got paid this summer with a three-year, $91 million extension. Known for his rebounding skills and ability to finish around the rim, Allen finds himself safely inside the Top 100 list entering the 2024-25 season. Next to Evan Mobley, Allen helps form arguably the strongest-looking frontcourt duo in the NBA. The best thing about Allen is that he consistently does his job every single night, controlling the glass and securing the Cavs' defense, which has been one of the best in the league over the last couple of seasons. Under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, Allen should once again thrive in pick-and-roll situations, as his former head coach took advantage of the big man's skills a few years ago when they were both with the Nets.

60. Aaron Gordon – PF – Denver Nuggets

When you have players like Jokic and Murray controlling the offensive end of the court, you need players like Aaron Gordon who can lock things down defensively and create second-chance scoring opportunities. Since he joined the Nuggets during the 2020-21 season, Gordon has blossomed into one of the premier power forwards in the league when it comes to playing his role. Whether it is making a timely basket or getting a key stop late in the fourth quarter, Gordon has delivered tenfold since moving to Denver. Whereas he was just an athletic role player with the Orlando Magic to begin his career, Gordon has fully embraced the Nuggets' style of play and the entire coaching staff's belief in him. That is why Gordon finds himself ranked as highly as he is inside the Top 100.

59. Chet Holmgren – PF/C – Oklahoma City Thunder

In time, possibly by the end of the upcoming year, Chet Holmgren could be considered a Top-30 player in the NBA. For now, he is ranked No. 59 after an impressive “rookie” season in which he helped take the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top of the Western Conference. As good as Chet is as a rim protector, he is equally as impactful at the top of the arc on offense, where he hits open jumpers while also being a passing threat. Holmgren is simply a freak on the court because his length allows him to virtually play anywhere. The key to Holmgren getting better and possibly elevating the Thunder to championship status is becoming more confident in his abilities to put the ball on the floor and make plays. Not only will this create more scoring opportunities for what was one of the best offensive teams in the league a season ago, but it will make Holmgren impossible to stop offensively.

58. Darius Garland – PG – Cleveland Cavaliers

A slew of injuries resulted in Darius Garland having a mediocre-looking 2023-24 campaign with the Cavs. Even so, he still averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range. Quite honestly, the only players to record better numbers at the point guard position a season ago ended up being All-Stars. Garland is important to the Cavs finding success simply because everything can't fall on the shoulders of Donovan Mitchell. Being able to effectively run pick-and-roll sets with Allen and Mobley, as well as knock down timely jumpers from the perimeter, is what makes Garland impactful. In order to keep his momentum going in Cleveland, Garland will need to be more assertive as a scorer during the 2024-25 season.

57. Desmond Bane – SG – Memphis Grizzlies

Last season was a disaster for the Memphis Grizzlies. On top of Ja Morant being injured, virtually the entire team appeared on the injury report at one point, leading to Memphis having to play a bunch of G League players signed to 10-day contracts. Ankle problems sidelined Desmond Bane for 40 games, yet he was still playing at an All-Star level when healthy. The former 30th overall pick has improved each of his first four seasons in the league, and he is now the Grizzlies' go-to scoring weapon when they need a basket. In fact, the only reason he shot below 40 percent from deep last season was because his volume increased immensely with so many players being out in Memphis. Bane has a chance to be an All-Star player, and he can be super effective playing off Morant on the wing.

56. Jalen Williams – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

If there is one unsung hero on the Thunder's roster, it is Jalen Williams. The former 12th overall pick was extremely underrated when he was drafted in the lottery two years ago, and many still tend to overlook his play despite averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 assists per game in his second season. The thing that makes Williams so special is the fact that he doesn't back down to anyone. Although he may not be as talented of a scorer in terms of having a consistent jumper from the perimeter or mid-range area, Williams has no problem getting to his spots on the floor and taking over games when it matters most. Should he put up identical or better numbers during the first half of the 2024-25 season as he just did, Williams will be on his way to the All-Star Game.

55. Rudy Gobert – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

There is no denying that Rudy Gobert is the best shot blocker of this generation. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year helped the Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals as arguably the best defensive team in the league, and he has finally proven that Minnesota's trade with the Utah Jazz was not a complete loss. At the same time, Gobert continues to be a liability at times on offense and especially on defense when teams pull him out of the paint and isolate him on the perimeter. In order to move back up the Top 100 rankings and be considered an elite-level center, Gobert is going to have to dominate the paint and play to his size. Many players would kill to be 7'1″ like Gobert, which is why he needs to embrace his physicality and stature against smaller opponents, something he oftentimes doesn't look to do.

54. Dejounte Murray – PG/SG – New Orleans Pelicans

Going to the Pelicans is going to wind up being a fantastic move for Dejounte Murray. He is quite possibly a top five two-way guard in the NBA, and Murray is once again going to be able to be the lead guard for his team instead of playing off the ball next to Trae Young. Overall, playing for the Hawks and with Young was not a complete loss for Murray, as he ended up having the best scoring season of his career last year, averaging 22.5 points per game and shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range. With the Pelicans, Murray is going to find a lot of success running the pick and roll with Zion Williamson, and he is going to be able to get a lot of downhill attacking opportunities. Look out for New Orleans this year because Murray and Herb Jones are going to be menaces on defense.

53. Draymond Green – PF/C – Golden State Warriors

Hate him or love him, there is no denying the defensive impact that Draymond Green makes for the Golden State Warriors. If he wasn't constantly involved with on-court drama and antics, Green would receive more attention pertaining to being an All-Star, and he would undoubtedly be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year more than he has. At 34 years old, Green now enters his 13th NBA season and will likely be the Golden State Warriors' starting center. Green simply has the ability to make those around him better since he is arguably the second-best passing forward behind LeBron James, and he is the anchor of the Warriors' defense. Without Green, the Warriors don't have any of their four titles since 2015. Defense is the main reason why Green finds himself ranked so highly on the Top 100.

52. Scottie Barnes – SF/PF – Toronto Raptors

If there is one player who can surpass Green's achievements and be the next-best point forward, it is Scottie Barnes. From bringing the ball up the floor to scoring off the dribble to locking down his opponents defensively, there isn't anything Barnes can't do on the court. The scary thing is that he is only 23 years old and still learning how to thrive at the NBA level. After averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game last season, Barnes is primed for even more success after inking a five-year, $225 million contract extension. With Pascal Siakam gone, the Raptors are now Barnes' team. Whether or not he can ascend and build off his first All-Star appearance is yet to be seen.

51. Bradley Beal – SG – Phoenix Suns

Can Bradley Beal find success playing off the ball next to Devin Booker? This is the big question the Phoenix Suns face entering the 2024-25 season, as the sample size we had of Beal, Booker, and Kevin Durant playing together was too small last year. The 2023-24 season as a whole was not kind to Beal, as he averaged just 18.2 points in 53 total games, his lowest scoring output since the 2015-16 season. Beal is a natural scorer, and the Suns are going to have to get creative in the way they utilize the three-time All-Star, who is now the third option in Phoenix after being “the guy” on all of his teams prior. When he gets going, Beal is still among the better scoring guards in the league, but he has certainly taken a step back since joining the Suns.