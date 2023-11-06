Warriors forward Draymond Green was none too pleased at the league after he received a dose of his own medicine from Cavs' Jarrett Allen.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got a dose of his own medicine against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night… and he did not like it one bit. Early on in the Warriors' eventual 115-104 loss to the Cavs, Green was the recipient of a kick to the groin area from Jarrett Allen, crumpling to the ground in pain that every man can relate to.

After the game, the Warriors forward was none too pleased. Green, posting on his Instagram story, called out officials for what he perceives as prejudice towards him, saying that the league's crackdown on shots to the sensitive area of a man's body only applies when it's him who doles out the nut shot.

“The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering… Cool,” Green wrote, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

"The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering… Cool." Dray voices out on IG regarding the groin shot from Jarrett Allen earlier in the Warriors vs. Cavs in-season matchup 👀 pic.twitter.com/O6ltcKhmmc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2023

Of course, this may be nothing but a case of the pot calling the kettle black, as Draymond Green, of all people, should know what it feels like to be on the other end of the nutshot. The Warriors forward, after all, is one of the league's most preeminent artists of “inadvertent” shots to the groin, with his battles against Steven Adams and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 still standing out as one of his most reckless moments as a player. And fans surely derived some sense of karmic justice seeing Green be salty in this manner.

It's also hard to justify Green's anger towards the league when the so-called Draymond Green rule is only in effect due to the reputation he has built for himself over the years. Not only does he have a penchant for hitting people right on the gonads, the Warriors forward also has a tendency to recklessly hurt his opponents in other ways. One of the most recent instances of this was when Green stamped on Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, warranting a one-game suspension in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Meanwhile, Cavs big man Jarrett Allen hasn't had these reckless instances in the past, so he surely does get the benefit of the doubt that his “kick” towards the Warriors forward's midsection is inadvertent.